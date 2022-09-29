ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influencer Seema Pankhania reveals secrets of world’s biggest McDonald’s on TikTok

 5 days ago

The world’s biggest McDonald’s houses things you would never expect to find at the fast-food chain.

Located in the mammoth 18998.3 square foot space in Orlando, Florida, the restaurant features a pizzeria, bakery and even an arcade.

However, as cool as it is, there is one thing on the menu that took food blogger and influencer Seema Pankhania by surprise.

Seema ordered a mishmash of toppings including pepperoni and jalapenos but unfortunately, it didn’t hit the spot for her.

“The base was really doughy and the cheese wasn’t too good either,” she said while giving it an honest review.

“It tastes like oven pizza – bog stand oven pizza. Also, I thought it was quite funny how they have a literal pizza oven and the pizza still tasted like this.”

Influencer Seema Pankhania took her followers on a tour of the world's biggest McDonald's.
The world's biggest McDonald's is located in Orlando, Florida.
The McDonald's is 18998.3 square feet.
The McDonald's has a pizzeria, bakery, and arcade.
She said the McPasta “wasn’t too much better”.

“We got stuffed ravioli with a ragu sauce. It tastes identical to those bog-standard ravioli you can get at the supermarket.

“I didn’t really love it but it’s not the worst thing I’ve had. It’s exactly how you would expect it to taste.”

She said the other “non-regular” menu items were spicy nuggets and a sausage and bacon biscuit.

TikToker Seema Pankhania said she did not enjoy the pizza.
TikToker Seema Pankhania said she was amused the pizza tasted bad despite the McDonald's having a pizza oven.
TikToker Seema Pankhania sampled various foods at the world's largest McDonald's.
TikToker Seema Pankhania also did not enjoy the McPasta.
TikToker Seema Pankhania said the McPasta tasted like something you could get from the supermarket.
“Personally, I found it super, super stodgy and I felt like it was choking me a little bit. so maybe it wasn’t for me.”

She gave the chicken nuggets a huge thumbs up and was blown away by the amenities.

“The best part of this Mcdonald’s is that they have a full-on arcade and it’s only like $5 or $10 for 30 minutes of play. It is so sick and the games area is so much fun .”

TikToker Seema Pankhania said the other non-regular menu items were the spicy nuggets and sausage and bacon biscuit.
TikToker Seema Pankhania said she didn't enjoy the sausage and bacon biscuit.
TikToker Seema Pankhania recommended her followers check out the arcade.
TikToker Seema Pankhania also recommended her followers go to the bakery.
She also told her 1.2 million followers to check out the bakery.

“Where is this omg,” a shocked TikTok user asked, to which many pointed out it’s on Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

“Thanks! Now I know not to go there,” another commented.

“The hotel I stayed at is next door to it, I went there every day to the arcade,” a third person added.

Others were also baffled to learn it served pizza and pasta.

“God that pizza looks disturbingly silent,” one person joked.

The restaurant was rebuilt a few years ago to include even more amenities and features such as various fish tanks.

