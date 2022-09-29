AG James: E-bikes related to over 70 injuries, 4 deaths in NYC
Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers of the potential dangers of e-bike batteries.
James' office says e-bike and e-scooter batteries led to 79 injuries and four deaths in New York City.
James offered tips on how to safely handle them, including buying an e-bike and battery from a trusted manufacturer and carefully checking the battery from time to time. Officials suggest charging the battery using only the cord and power adapter provided by the manufacturer as well.
