ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AG James: E-bikes related to over 70 injuries, 4 deaths in NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25R61d_0iFOPMMp00

Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers of the potential dangers of e-bike batteries.

James' office says e-bike and e-scooter batteries led to 79 injuries and four deaths in New York City.

James offered tips on how to safely handle them, including buying an e-bike and battery from a trusted manufacturer and carefully checking the battery from time to time. Officials suggest charging the battery using only the cord and power adapter provided by the manufacturer as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Ag#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

News 12

111K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy