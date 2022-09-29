ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What is the wackiest Colorado high school mascot?

By News5 Staff
 5 days ago
Three Colorado high schools are in the running for best mascot in America and KOAA News5 wants to know which one you think is the wackiest of them all.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

RESULTS:
What is the wackiest Colorado High School mascot?
Rocky Ford Meloneers - 58 %
Rocky Mountain Oysters - 25 %
Brush Beetdiggers - 12 %
Fort Collins Lambkins - 5 %

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Local high school, the Rocky Ford Meloneers is in the running for a nationwide competition to see which high school has the best mascot in the food bracket category. They are competing against 14 other mascot high schools around the U.S. and two other Colorado high schools with the hopes of becoming the winning melon.

KOAA News5 team is catching up with the team to see what it takes to represent your local high school and we'll have more highlights at News5 at 4 PM.
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

