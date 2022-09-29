Three Colorado high schools are in the running for best mascot in America and KOAA News5 wants to know which one you think is the wackiest of them all.

RESULTS:

What is the wackiest Colorado High School mascot?

Rocky Ford Meloneers - 58 %

Rocky Mountain Oysters - 25 %

Brush Beetdiggers - 12 %

Fort Collins Lambkins - 5 %

Local high school, the Rocky Ford Meloneers is in the running for a nationwide competition to see which high school has the best mascot in the food bracket category. They are competing against 14 other mascot high schools around the U.S. and two other Colorado high schools with the hopes of becoming the winning melon.

