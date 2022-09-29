Read full article on original website
One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
“We’re pregnant!” My wife, YJ, and I could barely believe it. It was 2018 and we had just started trying, after years of putting it off. Many of our friends had struggled to get pregnant, and we were in our late 30s, so I had prepared myself for a long, difficult process. Yet here we were, looking at a little pink line on the at-home test, the rest of our lives suddenly rushing toward us whether we were ready or not. I was thrilled – I had always wanted to be a dad. YJ was more ambivalent, nervous about giving up her independence and taking on the responsibilities of parenthood. My mother, on the other end of the phone, was over the moon. As she never tired of reminding us, she had been waiting – and waiting – to be a grandmother.
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
“Her name is associated with women’s equality, the memory of the Shoah and the European community,” was a statement said about Simone Veil, a well-known French politician, Holocaust survivor, scholar, former judge, and feminist activist after she passed away in 2017 at the age of 89. Now, with...
After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
Sheryl Sandberg opened her next chapter as a full-time philanthropist Tuesday with a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union to fight state abortion bans across the country. Sandberg, who officially left her position as Facebook's parent company Meta's chief operating officer last week after 14 years, donated $3 million...
The satirical site submitted a 23-page brief to the Supreme Court in support of a First Amendment case. Mike Gillis, The Onion writer who authored the brief, tells NPR why parody is worth defending.
A camera flash goes off. A spotlight shines. A slow-motion pan of a smiling Marilyn Monroe in her iconic white halter dress fills the screen in black and white. It’s the opening to Netflix’s long-awaited film, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas—a movie that depicts Monroe’s life as a nearly-unbroken series of devastations, including multiple sexual assaults, and rather surprisingly ends up being almost as much about abortion as it is about the American icon. Less surprisingly, the movie gets almost everything wrong about abortion.
NEW YORK — Despite major progress in recent years in the fight for LGBTQ equality, older LGBTQ activists say the country is seeing increased political pushback against the LGBTQ communities, reminiscent of past anti-LGBTQ movements they lived through during the 20th century. History repeating itself, is something of which...
New findings from the American Family Survey show that most Americans hold nuanced views on abortion that could help states craft policy on abortion and abortion pills
Sorority and fraternity members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc., commonly known as the Divine 9, have come together in an effort to protect the lives of Black women following the historic overturning of Roe V. Wade by The Supreme Court. The repeal of the law, which was in place for nearly half a century, ended the constitutional right to an abortion.
Netflix's movie "Blonde" has angered many, and researcher Steph Herold told Newsweek that the film contributes "to stigmatizing narratives about abortion."
Ages 9-13 I’m impressed and thrilled to see this subject included in a line of graphic novels about history for young people. The introduction to this volume, by professor Michael Bronski, sums up the importance of works like this one. “We must acknowledge our history, reflect on the people...
The policy would require transgender students’ parents to approve them using the pronoun of their choice. On September 27, thousands of students walked out of school to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. The policy would require transgender students to use school facilities...
