Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
White House defends Kamala Harris' hurricane relief 'equity' remarks:
The White House is defending Vice President Kamala Harris over her recent comments that "equity" needs to be at the center of the response to hurricane relief. The controversy erupted after Harris was asked during a Democratic National Committee event about the White House's efforts to respond to climate change-related weather disasters within the U.S. and abroad.
msn.com
Less than 50% of Latino voters approve of Biden's handling of border security and the economy: Poll
A majority of Latino voters are dissatisfied with how President Joe Biden is handling the economy and issues of border security, according to a new Sunday poll. While generally approving of the president overall, more than 50 percent of Latino voters surveyed by NBC News/Telemundo gave Biden failing marks on the economy, 'border security and immigration,' and 'the cost of living.'
Football star in crucial US Senate race rocked by abortion scandal
Former US football star Herschel Walker, a Republican candidate for the Senate and a vocal abortion opponent, was facing allegations Tuesday that he paid for his then-girlfriend to terminate her pregnancy in 2009. "I never paid for an abortion, it's a lie," he told Fox News.
msn.com
‘Appeaser’ Joe Biden agrees to release Venezuelan leader’s relatives in prisoner swap
Joe Biden was under fire for “appeasing” Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro after he agreed to release two nephews of the authoritarian leader’s wife in exchange for seven Americans. Caracas freed the seven detained Americans, including five oil executives, in exchange for two men known as the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay taxpayers group sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan
A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers, the latest in a flurry of lawsuits nationally that allege the move is unfair and unwise. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, also known as WILL, filed the lawsuit against...
Kansas Digest, 1pm update
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.————————— TOP STORIES FBC--T25-BIG 12-IMPACT TRANSFERS — TCU and Kansas, which meet this week in Lawrence, have become two of the surprise teams in the nation in part because of the contributions of transfers. Transfers also are big difference-makers on other Big 12 teams. By College...
msn.com
Pelosi predicts Democrats will keep the House after November’s midterms
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Monday that she believes Democrats will keep control of the House after the November midterm elections as polls show the nation is relatively split on which political party it wants in the majority. Asked about her prediction on CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen...
Bannon trial in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme expected November 2023
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon will likely stand trial in November of next year for his alleged role in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors who gave money to build a wall at the U.S. southern border, a New York judge said Tuesday. After a federal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine
The soldier's plea comes as hundreds of thousands of Russians flee the country rather than join Vladimir Putin's war.
Comments / 0