POTUS

msn.com

White House defends Kamala Harris' hurricane relief 'equity' remarks:

The White House is defending Vice President Kamala Harris over her recent comments that "equity" needs to be at the center of the response to hurricane relief. The controversy erupted after Harris was asked during a Democratic National Committee event about the White House's efforts to respond to climate change-related weather disasters within the U.S. and abroad.
Less than 50% of Latino voters approve of Biden's handling of border security and the economy: Poll

A majority of Latino voters are dissatisfied with how President Joe Biden is handling the economy and issues of border security, according to a new Sunday poll. While generally approving of the president overall, more than 50 percent of Latino voters surveyed by NBC News/Telemundo gave Biden failing marks on the economy, 'border security and immigration,' and 'the cost of living.'
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Green Bay taxpayers group sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan

A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers, the latest in a flurry of lawsuits nationally that allege the move is unfair and unwise. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, also known as WILL, filed the lawsuit against...
The Independent

Kansas Digest, 1pm update

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.————————— TOP STORIES FBC--T25-BIG 12-IMPACT TRANSFERS — TCU and Kansas, which meet this week in Lawrence, have become two of the surprise teams in the nation in part because of the contributions of transfers. Transfers also are big difference-makers on other Big 12 teams. By College...
