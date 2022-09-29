ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?

One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
NEWBURGH, NY
Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey's Pizza Owners

As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY

Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

