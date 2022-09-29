Read full article on original website
Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?
One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Poughkeepsie police say suspects in deadly hotel shooting near Marist College have gang ties
The Poughkeepsie police department says both men have gang ties and are known to law enforcement.
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
