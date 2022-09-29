Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 3 fatalities in Tampa Bay area
Officials believe more people may have died from Hurricane Ian in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Polk counties.
DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
Florida Inmates Forced to Ride Out Hurricane Ian in Worst-Hit Area
A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections told Newsweek that no inmates were released and that the plan in place was successful.
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as what
Florida man rescued after boat gets stuck in mangroves
A Florida man was rescued by the United States Coast Guard after his boat was stuck in mangroves.
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
‘Only in Florida’: Woman jogs with dog in Orlando floodwaters
A video showed a woman casually jogging with her dog in Orlando floodwaters.
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Hurricane Ian leaves many homeless in Hardee County
The people running the shelter said they don’t know how long it will be open but they could desperately use more supplies including sleeping mats and air mattresses.
Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
When will power be restored in Tampa Bay?
Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and Lakeland Electric gave updates on Thursday about power restoration efforts.
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Tampa spared worst of Ian, but still sees significant damage
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa area, which initially was concerned about receiving a direct hit from Ian, was spared the worst of the storm as the Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday, but the area still experienced strong wind gusts and rain all through the night.
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
Hurricane Ian: Huge tree snaps in half, blocks road in Bradenton
A huge tree snapped in half in Bradenton on Wednesday, blocking a road as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
