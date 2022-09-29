ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
WAUCHULA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Tampa spared worst of Ian, but still sees significant damage

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa area, which initially was concerned about receiving a direct hit from Ian, was spared the worst of the storm as the Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday, but the area still experienced strong wind gusts and rain all through the night.
TAMPA, FL

