Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Slow Internet? Improve your browsing speed with this simple tweak
When we configure our equipment to connect to a Wi-Fi network, it remains associated with our equipment and, in turn, also in our Microsoft account or associated account. In this way, if we format the computer, it will not be necessary to re-enter the Wi-Fi connection data. When our equipment is close to one of these networks, it automatically connects, regardless of which is the best option, since not all of them offer us the same connection speed.
ohmymag.co.uk
Grocery items in short supply: Butter, beer and many other items could get harder to find
Ahead of the festive season, department stores and shoppers in the US are having to contend with some grim news. As per a report by CNET,there is a wide gamut of grocery staples which would be seeing supply shortages. These are as follows:. Beer. A Mississippi reservoir’s contamination has led...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is your phone listening to you?
Is your phone listening to you? NewsNation investigates how and why tech companies track user data.
'The Netflix for news': ASMSU brings readership program to a mobile app
The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, launched a collaboration with a news app called Spotlight to give MSU students free access to over 200 news publications. "Spotlight is a service that I best describe as a one-stop place for news," ASMSU Chief of Staff Jack Harrison said. "In many ways, it's sort of like the equivalent of Netflix for news." The app is an extension of the ASMSU-provided readership service that gives students free subscriptions to publications like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today when they sign in with their MSU credentials. The...
A Security Expert Tells Us How To Protect Your Personal Data From Hackers
In this day and age of constant and consistent smartphone use, hacking attempts are just a part of life. Hackers know that many people are conducting all of their business, including online purchasing and banking activity, online. They also know that means figuring out your passwords is the golden ticket to stealing your information and using it or even selling it on the dark web. “With the technological advancements that are happening every day, data grows by the second,” says Stavros Zavrakas, founder of Orthogonality. “Individuals and large businesses generate data in both structured and unstructured form. Threats such as data breaches are also extremely high. Malicious hackers try to obtain personally identifiable information so as to open a door into your network.”
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
intheknow.com
This wrinkle-resistant bamboo sheet set has over 120,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — get it while it’s on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Right now is the perfect time to shop...
ZDNet
Trade in your old devices for Amazon gift cards. Here's how
Lately, it feels like every technology manufacturer has a product or two hitting the market on a monthly basis. Then, there are companies like Amazon that are expected to release tens of products in a day. All that is to say we, the consumers, have more gadgets and devices to shop from than ever before -- even if the economy suggests we should take a backseat on spending.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier
Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
Earn Some Extra Money as an Amazon Dropshipper
Learn how to sell products on Amazon without keeping any inventory with this course bundle.
daystech.org
iOS 16.1 beta: New features and changes
IOS 16.1 is right here and out there to obtain for developer beta testers. As we anticipated, the replace consists of various modifications and options. These embrace updates to options already included in iOS 16, the addition of options introduced at WWDC in June, and extra. Head beneath for the complete roundup.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Prime Early Access Sale — early holiday deals at Amazon Oct 11-12
You can look at it like Prime Day 2 or as a super early chance at Black Friday / Cyber Monday shopping, but on October 11th and 12th, 2022, Amazon is hosting Prime Early Access Sale, which will feature big savings for Prime members only. You’ll get a free 30-day...
Weekend Deals: SPY-Tested Power Stations from Anker and Jackery Are on Sale
With Hurricane Ian leaving a wake of destruction across Florida and preparing to bear down on the Carolinas, it’s not a bad idea to think about investing in a portable power station. SPY has tested multiple stations that would be a perfect fit for providing emergency power in the event of an outage, or just for making sure you’ve got a backup source for any crisis. Almost all of these entries have been tested by one or more editors here at SPY. Each one of our picks balances portability, power, and versatility with multiple ports and charging options — including the...
BBC
The DIY gadgets that could keep your energy bill down
Hidden in an attic in Chester, a tiny computer constantly downloads local weather data from the internet and uses it to save a homeowner money. The gadget, no more than a handful of circuit boards and wiring in a small plastic case, is connected to a gas boiler. When it's warm outside, it turns the boiler flow temperature down as less energy is needed to heat the building. This is known as weather compensation.
Comments / 0