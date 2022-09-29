Children have gone missing from Philadelphia and surrounding areas for 6 months now. Why are folks just noticing now. Know where your children are, what they're doing, where they're going, who they're with and when they'll be returning. This will make a big difference. Pay Attention!!!
There is possibly human trafficking being carried out in Philadelphia people need to have a serious discussion openly about this silent crime and exploitation of the victims. I Pray that a breakthrough occurs and they find the perpetrators and prosecution is truly brought to lock these individuals up. punishment needs to send a clear strong message to anyone out there that commits this human trafficking crime. and if someone knows about the whereabouts of these victims they need to come forward are they are considered an accessory and well face criminal charges also.
It's a whole lot of kids in Philadelphia that are missing it seems like it's every couple of days that young Black boy and young girls be missing over Philly. Now how in the hell all those teenagers got missing at one time, that was definitely organized. Sending my prayers 🙏🏿🙏🏿
