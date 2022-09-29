ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lorraine Lavender-Sams
4d ago

Children have gone missing from Philadelphia and surrounding areas for 6 months now. Why are folks just noticing now. Know where your children are, what they're doing, where they're going, who they're with and when they'll be returning. This will make a big difference. Pay Attention!!!

Being Honest
4d ago

There is possibly human trafficking being carried out in Philadelphia people need to have a serious discussion openly about this silent crime and exploitation of the victims. I Pray that a breakthrough occurs and they find the perpetrators and prosecution is truly brought to lock these individuals up. punishment needs to send a clear strong message to anyone out there that commits this human trafficking crime. and if someone knows about the whereabouts of these victims they need to come forward are they are considered an accessory and well face criminal charges also.

Reesa
4d ago

It's a whole lot of kids in Philadelphia that are missing it seems like it's every couple of days that young Black boy and young girls be missing over Philly. Now how in the hell all those teenagers got missing at one time, that was definitely organized. Sending my prayers 🙏🏿🙏🏿

CBS Philly

Person shot, killed near convenience store in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say one person is dead after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia. Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the victim bleeding at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton Avenues.The person was traveling northbound in a car on Ogontz Avenue and stopped at the intersection, authorities say. When the person exited the car, some people at a nearby convenience store saw the victim bleeding and rushed into the store to get materials to perform first aid.The victim was responsive and even able to walk when police arrived, they say.The person was taken to Einstein Medical Center where they were first placed in critical condition and later died.Investigators are working to determine the exact details of what happened.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

21-year-old shot 20 times throughout body, killed in Kensington double shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Kensington left a 21-year-old man dead and another man in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street. Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot 20 times throughout the body. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Another man, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, was shot three times in the back, once in the abdomen, and twice to the right leg. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. Police say five schools in the area were placed on lockdown following the shooting. The lockdowns were lifted at 12:40 p.m. No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fingerprints among evidence recovered from SUV in connection with Roxborough HS shooting: DA's Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues for the gunmen wanted in an ambush-style shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured last week. The district attorney's office says Philadelphia police recovered evidence, including fingerprints, from the SUV that was found and believed to be used in the tragic shooting. Tuesday will mark one week since more than five dozen shots were fired at five teenagers leaving the Roxborough High football field, killing one.In the time since prosecutors and police say they have amassed significant DNA evidence.Sources say several persons of interest have been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Adidas
WPG Talk Radio

One Dead, Two Wounded in Camden, NJ, Shootings Sunday Night

Detectives are investigating shootings in Camden Sunday night that left one man dead and two wounded. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 11:20 PM, police received a 9-1-1 call about multiple gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street. Shortly after that call, police received another reporting a man had been shot.
CAMDEN, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 43-year-old Scott Smalley of Newark, Delaware. Scott was last seen in the Wilmington area on 09/30/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
NEWARK, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Living in ‘Survivor cities’ — Certain Crimes Go Underreported in NJ

They're called "survivor cities" — places where residents may not yet have been personally touched by gun violence but the threat continually remains that they might. Daniel Semenza, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Camden and director of interpersonal violence research for the school's New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, is applying that term to cities like Philadelphia and several of its neighbors to the east in the Garden State.
CAMDEN, NJ
