THE LIGHTS WENT OUT IN DALLAS Mike Morgan and The Crawl. M.C. Records. Texas blues guitarist Mike Morgan ends his 15-year hiatus from recording with this strong and saucy disc that includes guest performances from fellow Texans Anson Funderburgh and Shawn Pittman. Ten of the 13 songs are original compositions, including a sweet tribute to a swamp blues harmonica-guitarist icon, the late Lazy Lester, whom I had the pleasure of spending a little time in New Orleans with myself years ago. I found Morgan’s song in his memory a welcomed addition to this album.
TEXAS STATE
A Charmin Ad Next to an ‘SNL’ Sketch? NBC Says Placement Was ‘Coincidental’

As is the case with most things related to toilet paper, this might get a little messy. An ad for Procter & Gamble’s Charmin toilet tissue ran adjacent last week on Peacock to a “Saturday Night Live” sketch making fun of the product’s long-running ad campaign that features blue bears talking about the benefits of keeping their posteriors clean, and in doing so, sparked a new round of online chatter about how involved advertisers can get in “SNL” content decisions. They typically can’t. NBC says the appearance of the ad next to the skit was “coincidental,” and not put in place at...
