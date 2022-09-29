ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

Investigation ongoing after deadly officer-involved shooting in Baker

By Michael Scheidt
 4 days ago

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person is dead after a shooting around 7 a.m. in the 17000 block of Wisdom Dr.

At that time, “members of the fugitive task force were conducting an investigation near the 17000 block of Truth Dr. when they encountered an active fugitive,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

A suspect was then reportedly shot to death.

About an hour after the shooting, the United States Marshals Service asked for members of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation to come to the shooting scene.

Images courtesy of Michael Johnson

A large law enforcement presence is at the scene including those members of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations.

LSP asks that everyone stay away from the area where this deadly shooting took place.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

