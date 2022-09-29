ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, AL

State requests mental exam for Brian Lansing Martin

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dp2Q0_0iFOMKqy00

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Prosecutors in the case against Brian Lansing Martin, charged with shooting and killing Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner last year, want him to undergo a psychological exam prior to the trial.

In a motion filed by Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey on Thursday, the state makes the request because Martin pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Cullman man indicted in Huntsville woman’s death

Martin entered his plea back in April .

In January, Martin was indicted for the October 1, 2021 shooting deaths of William Mealback, Jr. in Muscle Shoals and Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner.

Investigators have testified that shots from Martin also hit Sheffield Police Lieutenant Max Dotson twice in his bulletproof vest.

Authorities have said that on October 1 , Martin shot and killed William Mealback, Jr. while the two were in Mealback’s truck that afternoon. Martin pushed Mealback’s body out of the truck onto Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals and then led officers on a chase to nearby Sheffield.

Tuscumbia man indicted on animal cruelty charges

That’s when officials say Martin got into a shootout behind the old Southgate Mall, ultimately killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Risner and injuring Lt. Dotson.

Risner later died from his injuries .

A special agent with the State Bureau of Investigation explained the truck Martin was in and Risner’s patrol car were window-to-window when Martin allegedly stuck his arm out the window and began firing into Risner’s vehicle. Investigators said Risner was hit in the armpit area and that his service weapon was still holstered when he was checked for injuries.

The case was bound over to a grand jury in December.

Martin had also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2013 and was sentenced to 10 years. He was released early from prison in 2016 . He has remained in the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Cullman County car crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Tuscumbia, AL
Muscle Shoals, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Sheffield, AL
Sheffield, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
wdhn.com

Prosecutors want December trial for Casey White in the death of Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Prosecutors want Casey White to stand trial for murder in the death of Vicky White first, instead of his capital murder case that dates back to 2015. The filing Friday from the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office seeks to move up White’s arraignment to October – it was scheduled for December – and they want his trial on a felony murder charge to begin on Dec. 12.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Animal Cruelty#Sheffield Police Sgt
AL.com

Alabama man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns

An Athens man is being held without bond after authorities say he left cigarette burns on the arm of a five-year-old. According to court documents, Bobby Lee Moss, 23, of Athens, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment of a child, in addition to a probation violation.
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Man arrested after missing girl from Ohio found in Decatur

A man has been arrested in Decatur after authorities say they found a juvenile female who had been taken from Ohio. Decatur police said the department was notified Wednesday of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began working the case.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Limestone Correctional inmate tells WAAY 31: Strike goes on; Some break ranks, report to work

The statewide prison work stop protest continued Friday, and an inmate inside Limestone Correctional Facility says they continue to miss meals and important medical treatment. The inmate-led protest started Monday when they refused to show up to work assignments like in the kitchen, laundry and sanitation. The Alabama Department of Corrections responded by cutting back to "holiday meal" schedules, only feeding inmates twice a day. Correctional officers are picking up the added duties while the protest continues.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike

Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL

Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy