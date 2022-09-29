Read full article on original website
Related
'The Netflix for news': ASMSU brings readership program to a mobile app
The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, launched a collaboration with a news app called Spotlight to give MSU students free access to over 200 news publications. "Spotlight is a service that I best describe as a one-stop place for news," ASMSU Chief of Staff Jack Harrison said. "In many ways, it's sort of like the equivalent of Netflix for news." The app is an extension of the ASMSU-provided readership service that gives students free subscriptions to publications like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today when they sign in with their MSU credentials. The...
marketplace.org
Rising interest rates are hitting manufacturing
The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was pretty close to flat in September. Meanwhile, a similar measure, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index, weakened more than expected, with new orders and hiring plans both falling. And construction spending in August fell for the third straight month...
marketplace.org
In an age of rising costs, tech is helping make farming an exact science
Scientists agree that climate change is causing more severe and frequent extreme weather events, like hurricanes and droughts, threatening global food supplies and the agriculture industry that produces it. Those farmers are also dealing with war and weather-related shortages in seed and fertilizer. Many, like the Chase family, are turning...
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving
CNN Business — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school’s Surveys of Consumers. That’s the highest reading since April.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Jewish Press
Bank of Israel Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75%, Citing High Inflation
The Monetary Committee of Bank of Israel decided Monday (Oct. 3) to increase the interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, to 2.75%. The Bank said Monday in a statement that inflation in Israel is “above the upper bound of the target range” at 4.6 percent over the past 12 months and is being recorded in a “wide range of CPI components.”
getnews.info
Anthrax Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 10+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Companies – GC Pharma. Emergent BioSolutions, and Others
DelveInsight’s, “Anthrax Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Anthrax pipeline landscape. Anthrax Pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Anthrax treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the Anthrax pipeline report embraces, in depth Anthrax commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the Anthrax Pipeline Report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Anthrax collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
getnews.info
Alfa Chemistry Launches Mxene Materials Helping to Unlock Future Nanotechnologies
New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – As various forms of nanomaterials have captured the interest of materials science researchers and developers over the last decade, the scientific team of Alfa Chemistry steps up efforts to further enlarge its product offerings. Fairly recently, the company announced the supply of Mxene materials, an innovative type of 2D nanomaterials showing plenty of interesting properties, including high conductivity, surface area, and functionalization.
TechCrunch
Welcome to spooky season in startups
A multibillion dollar acquisition, IPO projections and some good ol’ VC and billionaire drama?. It would be unfair to say that this week in tech and startups felt like 2021’s boom cycle; especially when you look at layoffs coming from Truepill, its fourth this year, and Meta announcing that it will freeze hiring. At the same time, it does feel like there’s a new feeling in the air. Heck, NFT marketplaces are still raising money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Haier Biomedical Won the 2022 Listed Company Low-Carbon Contribution Award
The 2022 International Green Zero-Carbon Festival & 2022 ESG Leaders’ Summit was held in Beijing recently. Themed by “the road to carbon neutrality”, the event set up the “Zero Carbon Prize” for the practitioners and leaders of green development. Adhering to the “environmental development” concept, Haier Biomedical has always been actively practicing the “dual carbon” responsibility, promoting energy conservation and emission reduction through green technology innovation, and leading the green and low-carbon transformation of the biomedical and life science industry, striving to benefit global health with China’s green and smart strategy. To this end, Haier Biomedical was given the 2022 Listed Company Low-Carbon Contribution Award at the International Green Zero-Carbon Festival.
marketplace.org
Nearly all major U.S. CEOs expect a recession in the next 12 months, new survey shows
The audit, tax and advisory firm, KPMG, is out with its latest U.S. CEO Outlook survey, and if these business leaders are right, the economy is in for some turbulence ahead. Of the U.S. CEOs surveyed, 91% expect to see a recession in the next year. Only 34% believe that recession will be mild and short.
Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source
MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) has been exploring several dossiers in the U.S. for a potential acquisition in the asset management business, a source close to the matter said after a report that the Italian insurer may be considering a deal with U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners.
Comments / 0