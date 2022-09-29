Matt Lindsey, president of the Kansas Independent College Association, and Heather Morgan, executive director of the Kansas Community College Association, said an agreement among 39 colleges in those organizations would guarantee students earning an associate's degree at a community college opportunity to enroll at one of the independent colleges as juniors, transfer 60 credit hours of courses and not be required to take more general education classes. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO