beefmagazine.com
The importance of beef trade to the cattle industry
A recently released report estimated the impacts of ceasing both U.S. beef exports and imports. The report was authored by Glynn T. Tonsor, Kansas State University and Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University. The report was commissioned by the Kansas Beef Council, Oklahoma Beef Council and the Texas Beef Council.
Merck opens animal health intelligence manufacturing facility
Merck Animal Health announced today the opening of a manufacturing facility for Merck Animal Health’s animal intelligence products in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The facility will broaden the company’s manufacturing capacity and capabilities by establishing a printing, production, and distribution facility of Allflex Livestock Intelligence identification ear tags. The...
The path to pasture recovery after drought
There are three critical time periods that occur during drought. These are immediately before, during, and following drought. These phases appear to be separate and are usually described as such. However, there is overlap between them that may encompass a period of six to nine months. The goal of drought...
Drought-Tolerant Crops: A Success Story the Non-GMO Project Hates
If you think biotech crops have some role to play in fighting global hunger, the Non-GMO Project is here to set you straight. Last week, the "non-profit," which makes a killing by affixing its deceptive butterfly logo to everything from salt to green beans [1], tweeted this:. We hear again...
Farm Progress America, October 3, 2022
Max Armstrong discusses a smartphone app that helps farmers find labor. Three Iowa women created Farmmee, which is designed to connect farmers to other farmers to get farm-hand help. The digital help-wanted app allows farmers list what they need and those that provide those services can apply to help. Max shares how the innovative approach aims to get farmers extra labor during busy times.
Preparing for winter
It’s not too early to be preparing for winter. In recent weeks, I have covered some of the “best management practices” to deal with the drought and excessive heat that continues to plague Oklahoma cattle and cattlemen in the summer of 2022. This week we look ahead at a checklist to consider to be ready for winter. Many of these are typical of preparing for the winter months, some are of more significance this year. Here goes……
Rising interest rates contribute to dip in farmer sentiment
The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer farmer sentiment index declined 5 points to a reading of 112 in September. The decline in farmer sentiment was primarily the result of producers' weakened perception of current conditions, as the Current Conditions Index declined 9 points to 109. The Index of Future Expectations also weakened slightly, declining 3 points from a month earlier to a reading of 113. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers' responses to a telephone survey. This month's survey was conducted between September 19-23.
USDA awarding $1.9m for Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $1.9 million to support the work of the Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative (AG2PI) being led by Iowa State University in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Idaho. The goal...
