Daniel Joseph Belcher, 49, of Clinton, TN was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on September 29, 2022. He was born July 21, 1973, to Clarence William (Bill) and Patricia Belcher in Sterling Heights, Michigan. He leaves behind his loving wife of 22 years, his 2 daughters who he adored, and his beloved service dog. Daniel never met a stranger and was beloved by everyone he met. He had the biggest heart and would do almost anything to help someone in need. He was a proud disabled veteran of the United States Air Force. Although he struggled every day with pain from injuries during his military service time, he had an amazing spirit and was determined to live each day to the fullest and give his family the best life possible. He was so grateful to be a Smoky Mountain Service Dog recipient, who paired him with his amazing service dog and also became part of his extended family. He was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church and came to think of everyone there as his family. His proudest accomplishments were his two daughters, who he adored and was extremely proud of. He loved his family more than anything in this world and would do anything for them.

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO