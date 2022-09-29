Read full article on original website
Daniel Joseph Belcher, Clinton
Daniel Joseph Belcher, 49, of Clinton, TN was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on September 29, 2022. He was born July 21, 1973, to Clarence William (Bill) and Patricia Belcher in Sterling Heights, Michigan. He leaves behind his loving wife of 22 years, his 2 daughters who he adored, and his beloved service dog. Daniel never met a stranger and was beloved by everyone he met. He had the biggest heart and would do almost anything to help someone in need. He was a proud disabled veteran of the United States Air Force. Although he struggled every day with pain from injuries during his military service time, he had an amazing spirit and was determined to live each day to the fullest and give his family the best life possible. He was so grateful to be a Smoky Mountain Service Dog recipient, who paired him with his amazing service dog and also became part of his extended family. He was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church and came to think of everyone there as his family. His proudest accomplishments were his two daughters, who he adored and was extremely proud of. He loved his family more than anything in this world and would do anything for them.
Browder “Bud” Hayes Edwards, 92, Harriman
Mr. Browder “Bud” Hayes Edwards, age 92, formerly of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the AHC in Lewis County. He was born on August 25, 1930, in Harriman as the baby boy in a family of seven children. Bud served in the U.S. Army after high school, and was married to his wife, Janice Oran, who preceded him in death, for more than 40 years. Mr. Edwards was an active member of the Central Church of Christ in Harriman, and he never met a stranger! His hobbies included building, constructing, and anything that allowed him to work with his hands. He loved sports and fishing and was an avid fan of the Roane State Community College baseball, softball, and basketball teams. He is also preceded in death by his parents: James Harrison Edwards and Grace Grubb Edwards; Son: Kirk Oran Edwards; and Brothers: Winfred Edwards, Cordell Edwards, and Giles Edwards. He is survived by:
Verna Partin Day, Andersonville
Verna Partin Day, age 90 of Andersonville went home to be with her heavenly father at her residence on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Verna was a licensed minister of Gospel Light Church of God and worked in many churches since she gave her heart to the Lord on Liberty Street in Cincinnati, OH in 1955. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader for many years. She had a nursing home ministry, jail ministry, did missionary work in Kenya and Jamaica, and had a radio broadcast with WGLH in LaFollette on Saturdays. Throughout her life she loved cooking, gardening, sewing, family gatherings, reading her bible, and writing scripture. Verna will be remembered as a Christian woman who loved her family but most of all Jesus.
Maurice “Packy” Wassom, Oak Ridge
Maurice “Packy” Wassom age 85, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Maurice retired from TVA as a mechanical engineer in 1993 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1957 and later graduated from Tennessee Tech in 1963. He became a member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church in December of 2021. Maurice was preceded in death by father, Clurin Wassom; mother, Dimple McCulley Wassom Joslin; sister, Sue Wassom Thomas; brother-in-law, Dave Thomas.
Charles “Charlie” Loggins, 97, Spring City
Mr. Charles “Charlie” Loggins, age 97 of Spring City, passed away on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on October 6th, 1924 in Harriman, TN. Charles was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran, serving in the South Pacific during World War II. He retired from his position as a security guard at Y-12 Martin Marietta. He was also an avid Tennessee Volunteers football fan. He enjoyed fishing, and he was always involved in the churches he attended throughout his life. He was a devoted family man. He is preceded in death by his parents: Samuel Parker Loggins and Nina (Russell) Loggins; Son: Randell Loggins; and all of his siblings. He is survived by:
Faye Hughart, Harriman
Faye Hughart, age 88 of Harriman, went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was born on May 7, 1934, in Russellville, Alabama where she lived until her parents moved to East Tennessee when she was just a teenager. Faye lived in this area the rest of her life and was a faithful and longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She loved her husband, Ernest with all her heart and his happiness made her happy. In addition to caring for and loving her husband, she enjoyed flowers, gardening, and being actively involved in her church.
John Bailey, Knoxville
John Bailey, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital. He was born in Oliver Springs, TN to the late Alfred and Jessie Williamson Bailey. John was a long-time member of the Bethel Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Treasurer for many years. He was kind, generous, soft-spoken, and a servant of the Lord. John was an avid University Of Tennessee football fan and held season tickets for many years. He was also a member of NRA and loved Southern Gospel music. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by, mother-in-law, Dell Horton; sister-in-law, Linda Bailey; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt – Draw
Anderson County will issue a limited number of deer hunting permits for the old Blockhouse Valley Landfill property. Register by sending your name and phone number to deerhunt@andersoncountytn.gov or by calling (865)457-6291. Last day to register is October 14th at noon. Mayor Terry Frank will draw names at 2:00pm that...
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
