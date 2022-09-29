Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
New Mexico Men’s and Women’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball season went on sale on Monday, October 3. Tickets for the 20-game home men’s schedule start at $199, with sideline seating starting at $306. Tickets for the 18-game home women’s schedule start at $110, with chairback seating starting at $220. Fans can purchase season tickets online at GoLobos.com/tickets or in person at the University Arena Ticket Office.
golobos.com
Lobos Continue Play at Trinity Forest Invitational
DALLAS, Texas –– The New Mexico men’s golf team continued play Monday at the Trinity Forest Invitational with the second round at Trinity Forest Golf Club. The Lobos shot 3-over for the second straight day and are tied for 11th place after the 36 holes of the event at 6-over.
golobos.com
Lobos Remain Home to Face Falcons Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The week starts early for the Lobos, who host Air Force on Tuesday night at Johnson Center with first serve set for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the match are available at golobos.com/tickets. For those unable to attend, the match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available.
golobos.com
Lobos’ Unbeaten Streak Snapped at Colorado College
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team had its five-game unbeaten streak come to an end with a 3-0 loss at Colorado College on Sunday afternoon at Stewart Field. The Lobos (3-3-5, 1-1-2 MW) also had their nine-game Mountain West unbeaten streak snapped, as the Tigers (4-4-3, 1-1-2 MW) earned their first conference win of the year.
golobos.com
Men’s Golf Travels to Texas for Trinity Forest Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s golf team returns to action this week as it travels to Texas for the Trinity Forest Invitational, hosted by SMU. The event at the 7,372-yard, par-72 Trinity Forest Golf Club will be held Sunday to Tuesday. The tournament will begin Sunday...
golobos.com
Lobos Fall in Four to Rams
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico volleyball team was in every set of Saturday’s match against Colorado State, but fell in four (23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18). Melissa Walden completed her second double-double of the week with 39 assists and 13 digs, as did Uxue Guereca with 11 kills and 12 digs. For Guereca, Saturday was her ninth double-double of the season.
golobos.com
CHAMPS!!!! Maggs and Pucalka Complete Dream Run
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alex Maggs and Jan Pucalka finished off an amazing doubles run on Saturday morning with a straight set 7-5, 7-5 win over Demetris Azoldis and Franco Ribero to win the double title of the USTA Pro Ciruit M15 Tournament hosted by The University of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, and being played at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium.
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
Farmington, October 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
PHOTOS: Gorgeous weather kicks off 50th Balloon Fiesta
Take a look at photos taken during the first day of the nine-day event!
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne To Perform Live At The Rio Rancho Events Center In New Mexico
Later this year on Saturday, December 3rd, Lil Wayne is putting on a live concert in Rio Rancho. Tunechi, Kid Ink, Jacquees, Ice Spice, J.I., and more music artists are set to perform live at the Rio Rancho Events Center in New Mexico. If you wish to attend this Paragon...
KOAT 7
'I tried to live my life that way': The legacy of Sacheen Littlefeather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sacheen Littlefeather is a pioneer unlike any other. It all started in 1973 when the Native American actress and activist made history at the Oscars. That's where she declined the best actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando. It was an act of protest against Hollywood's...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
Teen arrested after bringing gun to Santa Fe High School
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Santa Fe football game and threatened a student. According to a criminal complaint, Lorenzo Garcia was part of a group that harassed a student at Santa Fe High School last Friday, calling him a snitch. The student told officers […]
2 companies helping New Mexicans with simple-cannabis convictions
Organizers said that if there is a positive impact on the community, they hope to extend the program around the state.
everythinglubbock.com
New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at 50th Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Special shape balloons are some of the biggest stars of the Balloon Fiesta. This year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will feature 118 special shape balloons with 19 new balloons from all over the world. “We’re so excited to welcome back our international guests...
Yellow flag raised, evening glow event canceled
Visit this story for daily details for Balloon Fiesta 2022!
Man who admitted to Pajarito Mesa murder sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who admitted to killing a man on the Pajarito Mesa back in 2018 will spend the next 12 years behind bars. Jonathan Herrera helped beat 30-year-old Ivan Bocanegra to death, then ran over his body and tried to burn the evidence, including Bocanegra’s body. The victim’s father spoke before sentencing, asking […]
FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat, authorities said. All 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet in the morning at Albuquerque International Sunport and were bused to the […]
