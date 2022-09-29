BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KOLN) - The Huskers scored in the opening two minutes for the second time this season enroute to a 2-0 victory over Indiana on Sunday afternoon. In the second minute, the Hoosiers had a handball in the box, which gave junior Eleanor Dale the Huskers’ first penalty-kick opportunity of the season. From the spot, Dale found the back left corner of the net to give NU the 1-0 edge it would keep for the rest of the half.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO