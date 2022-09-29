DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Catapult Health, a Dallas-based company serving 3,500 employers with over 2 million covered lives, today announced the launch of VirtualCheckup for All, a revolutionary new way for employed Americans and their spouses/partners to get their annual wellness exam. By proactively sending a VirtualCheckup engagement kit to each person’s home, Catapult is transforming preventive care into an “auto-enroll” health benefit, much like employers did with their 401(k) plans 20 years ago. Catapult expects their new approach to double or triple the percentage of individuals who get their wellness exam each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005810/en/ VirtualCheckup Kits are shipped directly to the home. (Photo: Catapult Health)

HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO