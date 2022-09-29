Read full article on original website
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Catapult Health, a Dallas-based company serving 3,500 employers with over 2 million covered lives, today announced the launch of VirtualCheckup for All, a revolutionary new way for employed Americans and their spouses/partners to get their annual wellness exam. By proactively sending a VirtualCheckup engagement kit to each person’s home, Catapult is transforming preventive care into an “auto-enroll” health benefit, much like employers did with their 401(k) plans 20 years ago. Catapult expects their new approach to double or triple the percentage of individuals who get their wellness exam each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005810/en/ VirtualCheckup Kits are shipped directly to the home. (Photo: Catapult Health)
VA caregiver benefits expand to all vets on Oct. 1
Veterans of all eras will be eligible for caregiver benefits starting Oct. 1, an expansion that is expected to add thousands of families to the program in the next year. The move was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but had been delayed two years as officials refined processing and support for the program. Currently, only veterans who served before May 1975 or after September 2001 are eligible for the benefits.
Pillars of Successful Transition - Models to help Service Members and their Families Prepare for the Military to Civilian Transition
While many separating Service members successfully adapt to civilian life, 40 to 75% describe some difficulties managing this major transition (Castro & Kintzle, 2017; Zoli, Maury, & Fay, 2015). For instance, within the first year of transitioning to civilian life, Veterans face increased challenges with homelessness, family integration, employment, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance abuse, all of which can increase the risk for suicide (VA, 2018). Extension professionals can play a vital role in helping military service members and families transition to civilian life.
