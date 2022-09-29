Read full article on original website
Tour New Milford's Buck's Rock Performing and Creative Arts Camp on October 15
New Milford's Buck's Rock Performing and Creative Arts Camp will host an Open House on Saturday, October 15th, 2022! Tours will run from 1-3pm. The 118-acre campus located in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains in Western Connecticut, surrounded by hilly farmland and quaint New England towns, is a true oasis where campers can find their best selves, belong to an inclusive community, develop a love for nature and the arts, and discover their own passions.
Weekday Public Skating Membership at Winter Garden Ice Arena
Winter Garden Ice Arena is offering a weekday Public Skating membership!. Hit the ice Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:00-1:15 PM. Fees: $199 Adult, $179 Senior, $149 Child (12 & younger). Register online at http://www.wintergardenarena.com/ or call 203-438-4423.
Environment's Inspiration, Contemporary Exhibit By Ginny Howsam Friedman at The Geary Gallery of Darien
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its October exhibit, "Environment's Inspiration," featuring the contemporary landscape paintings of Dutchess County, NY artist, Ginny Howsam Friedman. Her nature-inspired abstracts will be on display October 1-29. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30...
Jordan Czap of Danbury Begins Semester as Student Teacher
Jordan Czap of Danbury is among the 20 University of Scranton education majors serving as student teachers during the fall semester at area schools in the following nine school districts: Carbondale, Dunmore, Mid Valley, Mountain View, Pittston, Riverside, Scranton, Valley View and Western Wayne. Czap, will serve as a student...
Challenging Minds To Host Grand Opening Of Bantam Location Oct. 22nd
Torrington-based Challenging Minds, LLC Wellness Center will celebrate the launch of its second location in Bantam at 896 Bantam Road with a Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Challenging Minds offers a distinctive variety of healing solutions that range from individual mental health therapy, clinical group therapy, yoga, meditation, massage, Reiki, reflexology, Buteyko Breathing, and detoxification Infrared Sauna sessions.
Eat Well, Live Long: Gallo Family Restaurant Brings Classic Italian to Danbury!
Gallo Family Restaurant will open this month at 116 Newtown Road in Danbury. Named after owner and front-of-house manager, Raffaele Gallo of Ridgefield’s “Gallo Ristorante”. Gallo and his partner, Executive Chef Giuseppe Castellano have been working together to create classic Italian dining experiences for over twenty years. Chef Castellano’s award-winning food has become a staple for Ridgefield locals and the duo is looking forward to carving a home in Danbury as well!
ARPA is on the Agenda on October 6, Ridgefield Art Organizations Seek Community Support!
For the past nine months, the Ridgefield Arts Council and the Ridgefield Economic and Community Development Commission have- in partnership with 21 of the town’s art and culture nonprofits- been leading the charge on a request that would designate a portion of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the art & culture sector within Ridgefield. On October 6th, this request will be voted on by the Board of Selectmen for furtherance in the allocation process.
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Winners in “4000 Miles” Bike Giveaway
Westport, CT - Gosia Jaros of New Canaan is the winner of a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike, valued at $960, in a contest sponsored by Westport Country Playhouse in conjunction with its recent production of “4000 Miles.” The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport. Ms. Jaros is giving the prize to her friend, Kelly McCaffrey of Stamford, who wanted a bike to explore the trails in Connecticut.
Founders Hall Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Oktoberfest
Founders Hall had a fabulous turnout for the Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 1. With an authentic German menu created by Raffaele Gallo, head chef of Gallo Ridgefield, beer pairings from Nod Hill Brewery, an exciting live auction emceed by the always energetic Daniel C. Levine, Creative Director of ACT of Connecticut, terrific live music by The Beatniks featuring Cee, and captivating magic by David Ferst, The FERST Name in Magic, a great time was had by all to celebrate Founders Hall’s 20th anniversary.
Whip Salon Opens 4th CT Location, in Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - Whip Salon (www.whipsalon.com) is opening a new corporate location in Fairfield, CT, at 58 Post Road. This will be its fourth salon location in Connecticut, with a fifth location in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Whip Salon is a modern, full-service salon catering to women and men, offering haircuts, hair coloring and blowout and styling services.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Robin Babbin Art
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Robin Babbin...
Bernard's Now Taking Reservations for Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving 2022 at Bernard’s - Thursday, November 24. Bernard's has announced that they are now taking reservations for Thanksgiving. Let Chef Bernard Bouissou prepare an unforgettable meal for you and your loved ones this holiday season!. View the menu HERE. Reservation are available at the following times: 12:00, 12:15,...
Mayor Dean Esposito Announces the Danbury Small Business Assistance Program
Mayor Dean Esposito and the Office of Economic Development announce the creation of the Danbury Small Business Assistance Program, which will provide limited, one-time direct financial assistance to eligible small businesses recovering from the pandemic. “Small businesses are the back bone of our city, and by utilizing funds from the...
New Canaan Police Go PINK, Raise Funds for Similow Cancer Hospital
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the New Canaan Police Department has gone pink!. New Canaan Police Department is partnering with the Pink Patch Project for the month of October to raise funds for Similow Cancer Hospital and Smilow Family Breast Health Center. The Pink Patch Project is a...
Bethel Resident Marcia A. (Najam) Filimon, 81, has Died
Marcia A. (Najam) Filimon, 81, of Bethel, wife of the late Robert A. Filimon, Sr., passed away peacefully and entered the house of our Lord on the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022. Mrs. Filimon was born in Danbury on May 14, 1941, the daughter of the late Peter Najam...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Posicraftivity
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Posicraftivity!. Four...
So Ya Wanna Be A Broadway Star...is back on November 6 at Emmanuel Church in Weston
SO YA WANNA BE A BROADWAY STAR? A Mentoring and Audition Event on Sunday November 6th from 1:00-5pm at Emmanuel Church in Weston, CT. Singers and actors ages 8 years through adult will audition and receive professional feedback from Broadway and Film casting directors, agents and producers in New Paradigm Theatre’s (NPT) signature event, SO YA WANNA BE A BROADWAY STAR? (c)
Westport Police Department to launch Traffic Safety Unit to mitigate traffic-related issues in the community
The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic-related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.
New City Website is LIVE Making Information More Accessible to Danbury Residents
A new city website has launched; aimed at making city government more accessible to Danbury residents. The City of Danbury has partnered with Civic Plus, a national technology company focused on government communications to design, build, and implement the website. “Since the first day of my administration, one of my...
Red Cross is helping 10 people after two separate fires in Southbury and East Haven
The American Red Cross is helping 10 people after two separate fires in Southbury and East Haven. One family – two adults after a fire yesterday on Heritage Village, Southbury. Three families – five adults – three children after a fire today on Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield.
