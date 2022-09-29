For the past nine months, the Ridgefield Arts Council and the Ridgefield Economic and Community Development Commission have- in partnership with 21 of the town’s art and culture nonprofits- been leading the charge on a request that would designate a portion of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the art & culture sector within Ridgefield. On October 6th, this request will be voted on by the Board of Selectmen for furtherance in the allocation process.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO