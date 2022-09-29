Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
seehafernews.com
Authorities Investigate A Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Crash In Southern Manitowoc County
A 41-year-old New Holstein man is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon in Manitowoc County. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that EMS and Fire Personnel responded a little after 5:50 p.m. to County Highway X west of State Highway 67 in The Town of Schleswig on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian,
Fox11online.com
Attempted armed robbery suspect shoots at Green Bay gas station clerk
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of trying to rob a Green Bay gas station and shooting at the clerk. Officers were dispatched to the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue around 9:16 p.m. Monday after a clerk reported that a male had demanded money and fired a handgun while customers were inside.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
Fox11online.com
Active call for service in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is requesting the area of CTH S at Melissa Blvd in the town of Little Suamico be avoided. According to a Facebook post by sheriff's office, there is an active call for service. The situation is contained and isolated to this area.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
WBAY Green Bay
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-ranking deputy in the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is on paid administrative leave after an investigation into his recent conduct with a neighbor came into question. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and released the criminal complaint. After a complaint came...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
wearegreenbay.com
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
seehafernews.com
Jury Convicts Green Bay Homicide Suspect
The jury has spoken, and a man accused of a 2020 murder has been found guilty. 31-year-old Waylon Wayman was convicted on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide following the jury deliberation yesterday. Wayman and Clarence Graveen, according to the criminal complaint, shot and killed Codie Shultz in the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha native shares Ian aftermath from Naples, Florida
NAPLES, Fla. – The past couple of nights FOX6 News has been sharing the stories of people in Florida with ties to Wisconsin – people who are braving Hurricane Ian. One woman from Kenosha was in the middle of it all – and shared her story from Naples, Florida.
wiproud.com
Green Bay Police make 3 arrests, eject 8 at Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A handful of people were not able to watch the Green Bay Packers win in overtime against the New England Patriots. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 36 calls for service during Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Those calls resulted in three arrests and eight ejections.
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Earl George Stintzi
Earl George Stintzi, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, died early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022 at Anna’s Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay. He was born June 5, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Royal Frederick Stintzi and Sarah Ann (Klein) Stintzi. Earl grew up attending Holy Angels Catholic Church and School in Milwaukee where he received the initial Sacraments. He graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1947. Earl married his high school sweetheart, Mary Rita Kuchler, on July 24, 1948 at her home parish of St. Elizabeth in Milwaukee.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
news8000.com
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
2 People Hospitalized After Crash On M-32
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post responded to a serious three-car crash on Monday. They say it happened after 8 p.m. at the corner of M-32 and Herron Road in Wilson Township. Troopers say an Alpena man failed to stop at the intersection while heading north. A Hillman...
WSAW
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Three Suspects Accused of Driving A Stolen Car
Bail Hearings were held for three suspects accused of driving a stolen vehicle late last week in Manitowoc. 29-year-old Trivion D. Wells is charged with Operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and Felony Bail Jumping. 21-year-old Taneekja A. Wellner is charged with Operating a motor Vehicle Without The...
