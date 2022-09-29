ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Norton Shores, MI
Lifestyle
City
Norton Shores, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

October weather stats show it can be a wet month for Michigan

October is the month when our weather pattern transitions from summer to winter. This transition can leave us with quite a bit of rain in October. October rainfall is highly variable from one year to the next. What’s normal October rainfall to you depends on your side of the state. The west side of Lower Michigan gets more rain than the east side in October. The reason is lake-effect rain starts up in October. The colder air pushing south from Canada starts our lake-effect machine. The air is just warm enough to have the precipitation mostly as rain, although snowflakes are not out of the question.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Show#Military Aviation#The U S Navy#Blue Angels#Wings Over Muskegon#The Yankee Air Stadium#The Yankee Air Museum#Yankee Air Museum#B25#The Muskegon Air Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
FAA
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy