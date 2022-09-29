Read full article on original website
EB I-96 closure in Grand Rapids muddles traffic
Many drivers were surprised Monday morning when they discovered eastbound I-96 between US-131 and Leonard Street in Grand Rapids was closed.
Can You Fly Out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport With Edibles?
Every once in awhile, no matter how much we love it in West Michigan, we hop on a plane and skip town. It could be a business trip, or a weekend getaway. Maybe you're planning a trip out of town to see your family for the Holidays. No matter the...
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish heritage in West Michigan
The annual Polish cultural celebration “Pulaski Days” is back in West Michigan after getting canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
'I have goosebumps:' Muskegon Heights family breaks ground on first home
A construction project for a residential home broke ground Monday. For Muskegon Heights, it's the first new build in 20 years.
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
October weather stats show it can be a wet month for Michigan
October is the month when our weather pattern transitions from summer to winter. This transition can leave us with quite a bit of rain in October. October rainfall is highly variable from one year to the next. What’s normal October rainfall to you depends on your side of the state. The west side of Lower Michigan gets more rain than the east side in October. The reason is lake-effect rain starts up in October. The colder air pushing south from Canada starts our lake-effect machine. The air is just warm enough to have the precipitation mostly as rain, although snowflakes are not out of the question.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motorcycle crash that injured two people. The crash happened on Butternut Drive at West Mae Rose Drive in Holland Township.
Firefighters put out apartment building blaze in Norton Shores
Firefighters from several Muskegon County communities battled an apartment building blaze Sunday afternoon.
1 Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Mecosta County (Mecosta County, MI)
According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle crash was reported in Mecosta County on Friday. The crash occurred near the intersection of 19 Mile Road and 220th Avenue in Green Township.
Fire crews battle blaze at apartment complex in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Firefighters from multiple departments battled a blaze at an apartment complex in Roosevelt Park on Sunday. No injuries were reported in the structure fire at Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road, Norton Shores Fire Chief Bob Gagnon told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle. Norton Shores...
Person dies in Big Rapids house fire
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI – A resident died in a weekend house fire in Big Rapids, firefighters said. Her name has not been released.
Two hospitalized after motorcycle collides with car in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured after a collision between a motorcycle and car, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 9:46 p.m. report of an injury crash Saturday, Oct. 1, on Butternut Drive at West Mae Rose Drive in Holland Township.
Norton Shores man creates 'smart trees'
Ricky LaFever says he often thinks outside the box, but recently decided to put his idea inside of a tree.
Brothers win ArtPrize 2022′s biggest award for intricate, illuminated pottery
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Creation, Destruction, Reflection, a series of 20 intricately carved vases at DeVos Place displaying ancient landmarks from the Delphi Temple to the streets of Jerusalem, won the $12,500 ArtPrize 2022 Artist-to-Artist award. The entry, created by brothers Brad and Bryan Caviness of Browns Summit, North...
West Michigan automotive supplier hosting job fair
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Automotive parts supplier Lacks Enterprises Inc. is hosting a job fair on Oct. 18-19 for a range of positions in general manufacturing, shipping and receiving, and the skilled trades. The job fair is taking place at the company’s employment center, 4949 Broadmoor Ave. SE in...
Tensions rising: What led up to the 1911 furniture worker strike
The furniture industry built Grand Rapids from a riverside village to a bustling city. But the low-priced wood and cheap labor wouldn't stay forever.
Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
As Kent County homicides linked to domestic violence spike, group gathers to honor lives lost
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As homicides linked to domestic violence spike in Kent County, a group gathered Monday to honor lives lost to a problem rooted in abusive patterns that too often go unreported. Dozens of people gathered Monday, Oct. 3 on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids for...
MLive
