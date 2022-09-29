Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
How to get into the fair for free
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
Mount Airy News
Corn shucking frolic to return Saturday
PINNACLE — Unlike last weekend when the remnants of Hurricane Ian put a damper on outdoor events locally, sunny skies are forecast Saturday for the return of Horne Creek Living Historical Farm’s corn shucking frolic. For the last two years, a variable other than the weather has prevented...
wschronicle.com
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
Mount Airy News
Repair plans for Main Oak now underway
The Main Oak Building is seen after the crew for D. H. Griffin had removed the remainder of the third floor roof and awning after a partial collapse on July 5. Residents of Mount Airy have noted their good fortune that the building did not collapse the day before during the July 4 parade. (Photo: Downtown Mount Airy, Inc.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
Mount Airy News
Mayberry Food Truck Fest rescheduled
Early this week as the threat of Hurricane Ian was still days away, several weekend gatherings acted in advance and moved their events indoors or rescheduled them. The Mayberry Food Truck fest has joined the list of events whose organizers have decided not to compete against the unpredictability of Hurricane Ian and has been rescheduled for a pre-Thanksgiving bash instead.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair talks attractions, food to enjoy this year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite the delayed start and rainy first weekend, Carolina Classic leaders expect crowds to make up for lost time in the remaining days of the fair. You can find more information on parking, events, buying tickets and more at carolinaclassicfair.com.
WSET
Galax Fire Dept. rescues man stuck 50 feet up in tree
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — One man is safe after being stuck more than 50 feet up in a tree. According to the Galax Fire Department, the whole scene unfolded in the 100 block of Clover Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities say the man became stuck high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina. “This is the […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
WXII 12
Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages remain a top concern for people throughout the Piedmont Triad, as we feel Ian's impact here locally with heavy wind and rain expected. WXII spoke to a local food safety expert for those with fully stocked refrigerators about the best ways to salvage those food items in the fridge and freezer if the power does go out.
My Fox 8
If you need love in your life, Bella has plenty to spare
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Got the need for a lovebug in your life?. Bella is a sweet, three-year-old, 60-pound bundle of love and affection. The folks at Guilford County Animal Services say that affectionate won’t even begin to describe her! She absolutely loves to cuddle, hug, kiss and snuggle!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy City Schools has a winning culture
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Our theme for the 2022-2023 school year is “Don’t Give Up. Don’t Ever Give Up.” We all know we can be 1% better every day supporting students. We know that students can be 1% better every day reaching and growing toward their goals. We don’t want to ever give up on a student and we don’t want them to give up on themselves.
Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It’s just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism. The sign […]
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Mount Airy News
Dance Bootcamps for Dia De Los Muertos
The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is once again offering it’s Día De Los Muertos Bootcamp. During this dance bootcamp, participants will have the opportunity to learn traditional Mexican folk dances and all skill and ability levels are encouraged to join in. This workshop begins on October...
forsythwoman.com
Two Phenomenal Women. Both Living Their Best Lives
Women of the Piedmont/Triad are in for a double dose of female empowerment this fall. First, we will have an opportunity to hear from a renowned therapist and relationship guru, Nedra Tawwab, who will share valuable insights to help us all live our best lives. Second, we will see one of our community’s most inspiring female leaders, Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson, receive the seventh annual Best Life Leadership award.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC church buys and forgives nearly $1.2 million in medical debt in Forsyth, Davidson counties. And they aren't finished.
The phone interrupted John Jackman’s to-do list one balmy morning last week. Jackman — Pastor John as he’s known to his flock at Trinity Moravian — wasn’t terribly surprised that it rang; it’s an occupational hazard for men (and women) of the cloth. “I’m...
Mount Airy News
Hurricane Ian relief efforts begin locally
Donations are being accepted at Creative Designs in Mount Airy located at 1351 S. Main St. A trailer has been donated by William E. Smith Trucking and will be driven with supplies this week for residents of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Johnson’s Xtreme Softwash. Jake Moses, 19, left,...
Mount Airy News
Suspending disbelief in Mayberry
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. Back in 2014, I got to play the part of Dr. Herman...
Comments / 1