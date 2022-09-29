Read full article on original website
'Always saw the good in people': Radio anchor Jim Matthews honored during vigil
Family and friends gathered in Chesterfield Township Friday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring the life of beloved father Jim Nicolai, also known by his WWJ radio anchor name Jim Matthews.
WZZM 13
Senior Michigan couple survives for multiple days lost in woods
"I told him, I think we're done. I think we're going to lay here and they're going to find bones someday," said Janice.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
wcsx.com
Michigan Haunted House Ranked No. 5 Scariest in the U.S.
The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 5 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County mother sues Chippewa Valley school board over free speech
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County mother is suing the Chippewa Valley School Board after members of the board emailed the department of justice and her employer complaining about her behavior at school board meetings. At the height of the pandemic, school board meetings across the state became...
As deer hunting season begins in Michigan, Oakland County sheriff gives reminder: don't hunt drunk
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is encouraging hunters to use caution and common sense during the bow season, which lasts until Nov. 14, and then firearm hunting season, which runs for two weeks beginning Nov. 15.
Tv20detroit.com
MSP: 2 dead after single vehicle head-on crash on EB 1-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning at 2:55 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road in St. Claires Shores. The driver of a Ford F-150, MSP says, was driving eastbound on I-94 when the...
2 Killed In Motor Vehicle Crash In St.Clair Shores (St.Clair Shores, MI)
According to the Police Officials, a motor vehicle crash was reported in St. Clair Shores on Saturday morning. Authorities confirmed that 2 people died due to the fatal accident.
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
Top Dogs – These Are the Five Most Popular Dog Breeds in Michigan
Michiganders love their furry four-legged companions. That's why nearly half of the state's residents own dogs. Everyone loves dogs, right? If not, we can't be friends. Earlier this year, Puppy Spot put out a list of the top five dog breeds in Michigan. These lists vary from year to year and sometimes look completely different depending on who does the study. Let's take a look at their results for 2022.
Michigan man killed in Otsego County motorcycle crash
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Northern Michigan. According to the Michigan State Police, Edward Leroy Wilson, 38, of Mancelona was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road in Otsego County at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday.
2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
Crews searching for missing 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI – Officials are searching for a missing, 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan. George Parkinson has not been seen since he went for a ride on a side-by-side on property in the Rust/Hillman area of Montmorency County at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday. Parkinson was reported missing...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the No. 1 Best for Fall Foliage
Fall is here, and even though the colors are running late in Michigan this year, there are some areas of the state that are quite vibrant. So, if you want to view the best autumn colors in America, where should you go?. The folks at 10best.com, spearheaded by the USA...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
The Oakland Press
Man trapped under machinery, hospitalized in very serious condition
A 29-year-old man is in very serious condition at an area hospital after he became trapped under a road scraping machine at an excavating company in Commerce Township. The Commerce Township Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 8:30 am. Friday, Sept. 30 at Rousseaux Excavating, 1165 Ladd St., said Fire Chief Jim Dundas.
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Car hauler reportedly slams into I-94 overpass, causing traffic backups near Detroit Metro Airport
Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with big traffic trouble near Detroit Metro Airport Monday afternoon. WWJ traffic reported a crash involving a car hauler on northbound Merriman Road near I-94, affecting traffic trying to leave the airport via I-94.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
