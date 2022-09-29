ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Haunted House Ranked No. 5 Scariest in the U.S.

The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 5 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Saint Clair, MI
County
Saint Clair County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Ray Township, MI
City
Wales Township, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSP: 2 dead after single vehicle head-on crash on EB 1-94 in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning at 2:55 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road in St. Claires Shores. The driver of a Ford F-150, MSP says, was driving eastbound on I-94 when the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Show#Cancer#Charity#Utv
MLive

‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
LAKE ODESSA, MI
1470 WFNT

Top Dogs – These Are the Five Most Popular Dog Breeds in Michigan

Michiganders love their furry four-legged companions. That's why nearly half of the state's residents own dogs. Everyone loves dogs, right? If not, we can't be friends. Earlier this year, Puppy Spot put out a list of the top five dog breeds in Michigan. These lists vary from year to year and sometimes look completely different depending on who does the study. Let's take a look at their results for 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the No. 1 Best for Fall Foliage

Fall is here, and even though the colors are running late in Michigan this year, there are some areas of the state that are quite vibrant. So, if you want to view the best autumn colors in America, where should you go?. The folks at 10best.com, spearheaded by the USA...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy