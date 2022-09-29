ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Brawley seed the need looks to feed those in need

By Wiley Jawhary
 4 days ago
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Feed the Need is an established faith-based non-profit organization committed to helping those in need in our community by providing nourishment for the body and spirit.

With homelessness being a state-wide issue in California, this organization looks to do the little things to contribute to the big things down the line.

In a statement, Seed the Need in part says:

" After serving in a similar community group in a neighboring town, our founder Rosalind Servin along with a few volunteers served the first meal on July 1st 2015. Initially, we served about 10 people with home-cooked meals delivered to public parks, but as our outreach began to expand to 30 plus individuals, a local church opened its doors for us. Following suit, 3 other churches invited
us to use their facilities to serve before finally settling into our own building on January 1, 2020 ."

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.

