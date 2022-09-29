Brawley seed the need looks to feed those in need

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Feed the Need is an established faith-based non-profit organization committed to helping those in need in our community by providing nourishment for the body and spirit.

With homelessness being a state-wide issue in California, this organization looks to do the little things to contribute to the big things down the line.

In a statement, Seed the Need in part says:

" After serving in a similar community group in a neighboring town, our founder Rosalind Servin along with a few volunteers served the first meal on July 1st 2015. Initially, we served about 10 people with home-cooked meals delivered to public parks, but as our outreach began to expand to 30 plus individuals, a local church opened its doors for us. Following suit, 3 other churches invited

us to use their facilities to serve before finally settling into our own building on January 1, 2020 ."

