Troy Messenger
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative Kicks Off
The City of Brundidge hosted the Pike County Kick0off Event for the Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative on Saturday on the grounds of the historic Bass House. Ayanna J. Sterling, program manager, Health Literacy, Southeast Alabama AHEC, said, by all accounts, the kick0ff event was a great success in the number of agencies that participated, the attendance and the interest shown.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families
The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
wtvy.com
Former Enterprise city councilman laid to rest
Service providers and community members gathered in Dothan Monday morning to “stand up, stand strong, and stand together” for domestic violence awareness month. Heads up to Houston County residents who have Houston County sanitation. Monday, October 10 is a holiday for the county. It won't impact your garbage pickup though.
wtvy.com
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
WSFA
Macon County leaders voice concerns over Victoryland ruling
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday Alabama’s high court ruled electronic bingo machines at Whitehall Gaming in Lowndes County and Victoryland Casino in Macon County are illegal. The decision could lead to the closure of both facilities, but in Macon County, where the casino benefits the local government and...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems
Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there’s a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wtvy.com
Dothan ice rink begins installation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attraction is getting a new location in the downtown area. Starting October 4, the parking lot at 239 N. Foster Street, between the Federal Court House and the Charles Woods/WTVY building, will be closed to make room for the 2022-2023 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment installation.
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
wtvy.com
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
ALDOT plans to begin Alabama Highway 167 project Monday
A project aimed to move traffic more efficiently on Alabama Highway 167 in Enterprise will see work begin soon. The project will add an additional lane in each direction and a center turn lane on Alabama Highway 167 from the Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road. Motorists should see signs...
WAAY-TV
ADOC: 5 major correctional facilities still have total inmate work stoppages; 10 see partial return
Only five of the Alabama Department of Corrections' 15 major correctional facilities are still experiencing a total strike by inmate workers, ADOC announced Monday. The remaining 10 have seen at least a partial return of inmate workers, allowing for regular meal services to resume, ADOC said. Inmate workers make up...
Bryce Young injury update as shoulder evaluation continues
The question of the day should be obvious. How’s Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after leaving Saturday’s win at Arkansas with a shoulder injury?. As Alabama moves on to this week’s visit from Texas A&M, the topic of the day was addressed in his Monday news conference. Essentially,...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey announces another round of projects funded by 'Rebuild Alabama'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires...
Troy Messenger
Pet Food Drive Oct. 8 at Piggly Wiggly 231
The Pike County 4-H Community Club and Piggly Wiggly 231 are teaming up to help rescue animals with a pet food drive. The Pike County 4-H Community Club Pet Food Drive is set for October 8, from 8 a.m. until noon-12 at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 231 in Troy.
