ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Richard Craig Wanciak

Richard Craig Wanciak, 55, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at home. Born on Dec. 20, 1966, in Derby, son of the late Richard and Mary Jo (Woodin) Wanciak, Richard was a veteran of the US Army. He was a graduate of Ansonia High School and worked for Schick in Milford as a blade maker for over 25 years. He was a very hard worker, often working 12-hour days. Richard was very devoted to doing everything he could for his sons. In his free time, he loved to read. He was a collector of comic books and a Sci-Fi junkie. He almost always had Star Trek or Dr. Who playing in the background.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Lucretia Netti

Lucretia Netti, 94, of Bristol, died on Saturday, (Oct. 1, 2022) at Ingraham Manor. Lucretia was born in Bristol on Nov. 16, 1927, and was the only child of the late Marco and Angela (Mele) Netti. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol High School Class of 1945. She was retired from Barnes Group since 1991.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Leonel J. Michaud

Leonel served our country in the US Army and later became a machine operator for Fafnir Bearing. He had a side business of furniture upholstery, and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, puzzles and going to Vermont. Besides his wife, Jacqueline, Leonel is survived by his daughters Joyce Zukowski and her husband John of South Carolina, Sandra Rubino and her husband Mark of Farmington, Lisa Michaud of Farmington; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five brothers; two sisters and several nieces and nephews. Leonel is predeceased by his son Leon Michaud; grandson Brandon Caron; three great-grandchildren Carlee, Skyler and Rachael, two brothers and one sister.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Simsbury, CT
Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Simsbury, CT
Southington, CT
Football
City
New Haven, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Greenwich, CT
City
Southington, CT
Southington, CT
Sports
City
North Haven, CT
Bristol Press

Pequabuck River Duck Race has good turnout

BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race had good turnout despite the weather this past Sunday, helping to raise money for the city’s Arts & Culture Commission. The race saw thousands of rubber ducks unloaded into the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first 30 ducks to finish the race won prizes for the ticket purchasers. The event also included community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour

BRISTOL – The Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour of the historic Plymouth Burying Ground and visit a home that was a stop along The Underground Railroad on Saturday, Oct. 22. Lantern Tour participants will meet at 7 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Plymouth at...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Haley M. Craven, 23, of 64 Vega St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with second degree burglary, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, second degree threatening and second degree criminal mischief. BonniAnn R. Stark, 52, of 10 Meadowland Circle, was charged Sept. 28 with third degree strangling and suffocation, third...
PLAINVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Beall#The Simsbury Trojans
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Southington teen

SOUTHINGTON – State police late Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teenager from Southington. Kayla Griffin, 16, has been missing since Thursday, the alert indicated. The teen has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol teen goes missing with no car or cell phone

BRISTOL – A local teenager has gone missing with no cell phone or a mode of transportation. Police late Monday asked for the public’s help locating Gracie Aiudi, 17. According to police, the teen has been missing since Sunday, when she was last seen around 9:30 p.m. at her Bristol home.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mary Immaculate's '72 graduates reunite after 50 years

Fifty years leaves a lot to catch up on, and this group took their time. Close to a dozen members of Mary Immaculate Academy’s Class of 1972 gathered inside Portofino’s Restaurant Sunday afternoon to reminisce about being teenagers together at the former all-girls parochial high school in New Britain and catch up on all of life’s precious moments since.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Accident shuts down part of Route 6

BRISTOL – A portion of Route 6 remained closed due to a car accident that took place around mid-day Sunday. Bristol Police said the road was shut down between Federal Street and Burlington Avenue and drivers were being redirected around the scene. There was no word on injuries or...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Bristol Press

Hartford man robbed person at Bristol ATM, led police on pursuit before crashing car

BRISTOL – A Hartford man led police on a brief pursuit that ended in a car accident on Sunday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. Police said William Walker, 31, was arrested on a slew of charges following the incident, which ended in a crash in the area of Route 6 and Federal Street. Minor injuries were reported in the accident, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Oklahoma man had high-capacity magazine, machete in truck after leaving scene of Plainville car crash: police

PLAINVILLE – An Oklahoma man was found with a high-capacity magazine and a machete in his pickup truck after police said he caused a three-car crash in Plainville last week. Brandon Baker, 43, was found running in a wooded area that runs along the Pequabuck River following the crash, which was reported on Wednesday, around 12:42 p.m., in the area of Unionville Avenue and Dickman Road, according to police.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Bazaar coming soon to city

BRISTOL – Eric and Carolyn Verikas, owners of Dusty Dude Woodworks, are in the process of opening their second local business, “Bristol Bazaar”, targeting early next year for an opening of the “indoor maker’s market” space. The Bristol Bazaar will be a 5,800 square...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy