ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL keeps Sunday Night Football game in Tampa Bay

By Dan Edwards
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2C41_0iFOEUig00

The NFL has announced that, despite the damage Hurricane Ian has done to the area, that the Kansas City Chiefs versus Tampa Bay Bucs Sunday Night Football game will stay at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

As Hurricane Ian got closer to landfall, the NFL was making preparations to move the game to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The stadium was available because the Vikings are in London to play the New Orleans Saints.

In a text message to News Talk 830 WCCO's Vineeta Sawkar, U.S. Bank Stadium General Manager John Drum said that his staff was ready for the game to be moved on a moments notice.

"[The] NFL was very appreciative of our willingness to make a seemingly challenging task a reality. I am very fortunate to have a great group of professionals here that were willing to give up another weekend to make this happen."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Tampa, FL
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem

Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
NFL
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy