Talking Tech: It's not just Apple. Amazon has a bunch of new devices, too

As you well know, Apple's big September event is devoted to the iPhone. But it also marks the beginning of an annual gauntlet of tech events each with its own selection of new devices for the holiday shopping season.

Next on the list: Amazon. They hosted an event Wednesday. Here are some of the new devices coming soon:

Kindle Scribe. It's a Kindle, only you can use it for writing. You can take notes and add them to documents, start a journal and more. It's also got a 10.2-inch display and a pen you never need to charge. It starts at $339.

Halo Rise. It's a sleep tracker that sits by your bed to help monitor how well you're sleeping. It includes a wake-up light and a smart alarm. The Rise not only tracks sleep stages but your bedroom's humidity, temperature and light levels. It starts at $139.99. I'm intrigued by a sleep tracker you don't have to wear, but curious at how accurately it can track your sleep.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro. If you own a Fire TV device, this might be a great fit. It's a premium remote with a finder feature, customizable buttons so you can create a shortcut to a specific app, and motion-activated backlighting for buttons. It starts at $34.99.

Astro. Remember Amazon's at-home robot introduced last year ? The company is adding new features, including the ability to use Astro as a virtual security guard if you own a business, and features allowing it to recognize pets.

Google products are typically super helpful. Personally, I use Gmail, Google Maps and Google Drive frequently. If you're like me, then you want to get the most out of each tool. Here are five ways to maximize all of Google's products .

From the land of "eating Tide Pods" comes another gem: NyQuil chicken . The Food and Drug Administration warned of social media users who were cooking chicken with a cough syrup marinade. Here's the problem: Some experts say there were few examples of the recipe spreading online. In fact, interest started to jump after the FDA warning. The lesson? Don't panic if you see a challenge spreading online. Also, teriyaki sauce is a way better chicken marinade. (Or you can try this option from my colleague Morgan Hines.)

