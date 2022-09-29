ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

obxtoday.com

Coastal flood warning, advisories in effect through Wednesday

Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, October 3, and lasting through Wednesday, October 5, as a result of a coastal low that will impact our area. The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather

Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch issued for the Outer Banks

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for Dare County due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. A Tropical Storm Warning indicates that tropical storm conditions—including winds over 39 mph—are possible within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch indicates...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Downtown Books to host signing for Parker’s ‘Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County’

Downtown Books will be celebrating October’s First Friday this week with a book signing featuring Manteo native LeVern Davis Parker who has recently published the beautiful hardback Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County. Parker’s family ties in boat building can be...
MANTEO, NC
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for September 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Deputies responded to a business alarm to find a window shattered and items missing. Latent evidence collected. Under Investigation. September 6, 2022. Breaking and Entering...
Roger Benjamin Shannon
obxtoday.com

Roger Benjamin Shannon

Roger Benjamin Shannon, 85, of Barco, NC died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born on Sullivan’s Island, SC on June 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Lula Rogers and Benjamin Shannon. Having served his country honorably, Roger was a veteran of...
BARCO, NC

