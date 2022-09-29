Read full article on original website
Related
obxtoday.com
Coastal flood warning, advisories in effect through Wednesday
Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, October 3, and lasting through Wednesday, October 5, as a result of a coastal low that will impact our area. The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has...
obxtoday.com
Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather
Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
islandfreepress.org
Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch issued for the Outer Banks
The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for Dare County due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. A Tropical Storm Warning indicates that tropical storm conditions—including winds over 39 mph—are possible within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch indicates...
obxtoday.com
Downtown Books to host signing for Parker’s ‘Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County’
Downtown Books will be celebrating October’s First Friday this week with a book signing featuring Manteo native LeVern Davis Parker who has recently published the beautiful hardback Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County. Parker’s family ties in boat building can be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for September 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Deputies responded to a business alarm to find a window shattered and items missing. Latent evidence collected. Under Investigation. September 6, 2022. Breaking and Entering...
obxtoday.com
Roger Benjamin Shannon
Roger Benjamin Shannon, 85, of Barco, NC died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born on Sullivan’s Island, SC on June 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Lula Rogers and Benjamin Shannon. Having served his country honorably, Roger was a veteran of...
obxtoday.com
Dare County League of Women Voters invites public to Board of Education Candidate Forum
The Dare County League of Women Voters (LWV) invites you to come and meet the candidates running for the Dare County Board of Education on Wednesday, October 12th at Nags Head Elementary School’s Multipurpose Room at 7:00 p.m. This is your chance to hear directly from Barry Wickre, Jessica...
Comments / 0