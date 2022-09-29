Community leaders to host book giveaway at Caprock

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chick-fil-A Leader Academy as part of LonghornLIFE Student Leadership at Caprock High School, along with Storybridge have partnered for the One Million Book Giveaway event at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Caprock, located at 3001 SE 34th Ave.

According to event organizers, leaders will bundle 175 sets of five separate book titles to donate to Storybridge. Volunteers with Storybridge will then distribute these books to children aged 4-8 at Caprock High School feeder elementary schools.

Organizers detailed that Ralph the Longhorn and the character Curious George will be at the event to accept the donation from Chick-fil-A Leader Academy and the LonghornLIFE Student Leadership team.

In addition, LonghornLIFE student leaders will be in costume as book characters at the Storybridge Live event, set for Saturday and open to the community.

