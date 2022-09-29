ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Community leaders to host book giveaway at Caprock

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBcO9_0iFOCFeb00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chick-fil-A Leader Academy as part of LonghornLIFE Student Leadership at Caprock High School, along with Storybridge have partnered for the One Million Book Giveaway event at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Caprock, located at 3001 SE 34th Ave.

According to event organizers, leaders will bundle 175 sets of five separate book titles to donate to Storybridge. Volunteers with Storybridge will then distribute these books to children aged 4-8 at Caprock High School feeder elementary schools.

Organizers detailed that Ralph the Longhorn and the character Curious George will be at the event to accept the donation from Chick-fil-A Leader Academy and the LonghornLIFE Student Leadership team.

In addition, LonghornLIFE student leaders will be in costume as book characters at the Storybridge Live event, set for Saturday and open to the community.

Follow @longhornlife_caprock on Instagram for more information on upcoming events.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials speak on upcoming Civic Center litigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After months of preparation and back and forth conversations via documents along with both in-person and virtual hearings, retired Judge William Sowder will hear from the legal teams for the city of Amarillo and Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly and ultimately determine if the city will be able to use anticipation notes […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Free pet microchips all October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo TxDOT announces ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off Monday for National Pedestrian Safety Month. According to a news release from the department, this campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, letting members […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

National Taco Day deals on Oct. 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Taco Tuesday is celebrated by many every Tuesday but this Taco Tuesday is celebrated amongst all Taco lovers nationally on Oct. 4. According to National Today, the phrase “Taco Tuesday” was created in New Jersey by Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar back in 1982. However, the phrase was trademarked and popularized by […]
AMARILLO, TX
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

