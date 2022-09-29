Read full article on original website
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Liz Cheney on if she prefers Democrats hold House majority: 'It's a tough question'
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that she was unsure whether she would prefer Democrats hold their majority in the House of Representatives during the upcoming midterm elections, arguing that the threat posed by some Republicans who challenged the 2020 presidential election may outweigh her policy differences with the left. "It’s...
54.10% of state legislatures are Republican, 44.32% Democratic
At the end of September 2022, 54.10% of all state legislatures in the United States were Republicans, while 44.32% were Democrats. There are 7,383 state legislative seats in the country. Republicans controlled 62 chambers, while Democrats held 36. The Alaska House of Representatives is the only chamber organized under a...
Barrasso Introduces Bill to Repeal Part of Inflation Reduction Act
On Thursday, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso announced in a press release that he has introduced the 'Repealing the Ill-Conceived and Problematic Book Minimum Tax Act,' which is cosponsored by Wyoming's other senator, Cynthia Lummis. The bill would repeal two sections of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed in...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
McConnell backs Senate's election reform bill, calls Cheney-backed plan a 'non-starter'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday announced his support for a bipartisan Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act, as lawmakers try to avoid a repeat of January 6. McConnell in separate comments explicitly rejected House Democrats' rival bill, backed only by just nine taoal Republicans, including Rep. Liz...
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
U.S. House Democrat says party leaders derailing stock-trading bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A vulnerable Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives accused her party's leaders on Friday of undermining efforts to move forward before the Nov. 8 midterm elections on a bill to restrict members of Congress and other government officials from trading in stocks.
Can Republicans pull off an upset in Colorado’s Senate race?
Republicans are hoping Colorado Senate candidate Joe O’Dea’s move to distance himself from the more extreme elements of the party will help them pull off a win in what could be a potential sleeper race come November. O’Dea, a construction company executive running to unseat Sen. Michael Bennet...
US News and World Report
Wife of Supreme Court Justice Meets With U.S. Capitol Riot Committee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, met for about four hours on Thursday with the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Thomas was seen entering the meeting room used by...
NBC News
Abortion allegation rocks Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... The National Archives asked for missing documents from Trump back in May 2021. ... A USA Today/Suffolk poll has Democrat John Fetterman up over Mehmet Oz, 46%-40% among likely voters in Pennsylvania Senate. ... A Mason-Dixon poll finds GOP Sen. Marco Rubio ahead 47%-41% among likely voters in Florida Senate. ... GOP candidates Doug Mastriano, Don Bolduc and Blake Masters begin to spend more over the airwaves. … And it’s exactly five weeks until Election Day.
Maine school district votes against removal of one of the nation’s most-challenged books
A school board in southern Maine on Monday voted almost unanimously to keep “Gender Queer: A Memoir” in school libraries after some parents and community members challenged the book over illustrations of nudity and sex. “Gender Queer” was the most frequently challenged book in America last year, according...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada candidates hope to help Republicans retake House
From left: Mark Robertson, Sam Peters, April Becker. Note: This is the first of two stories on the positions of candidates running in Nevada’s three competitive U.S. House seats. The second story will examine positions of the Democratic candidates. People are also reading…. Republican congressional candidate Mark Robertson says...
All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly
Certainly, Ryan Zinke and John Lamb want your vote. They’ve registered with the Montana Secretary of State, Republican Zinke is raising a boatload of money and clawed his way through the primary, and Libertarian Lamb is making his case to voters. Democrat Monica Tranel wants your vote too, of course — and in public forums, […] The post All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly appeared first on Daily Montanan.
