Barrasso Introduces Bill to Repeal Part of Inflation Reduction Act

On Thursday, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso announced in a press release that he has introduced the 'Repealing the Ill-Conceived and Problematic Book Minimum Tax Act,' which is cosponsored by Wyoming's other senator, Cynthia Lummis. The bill would repeal two sections of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed in...
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Wife of Supreme Court Justice Meets With U.S. Capitol Riot Committee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, met for about four hours on Thursday with the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Thomas was seen entering the meeting room used by...
Abortion allegation rocks Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... The National Archives asked for missing documents from Trump back in May 2021. ... A USA Today/Suffolk poll has Democrat John Fetterman up over Mehmet Oz, 46%-40% among likely voters in Pennsylvania Senate. ... A Mason-Dixon poll finds GOP Sen. Marco Rubio ahead 47%-41% among likely voters in Florida Senate. ... GOP candidates Doug Mastriano, Don Bolduc and Blake Masters begin to spend more over the airwaves. … And it’s exactly five weeks until Election Day.
Nevada candidates hope to help Republicans retake House

From left: Mark Robertson, Sam Peters, April Becker. Note: This is the first of two stories on the positions of candidates running in Nevada’s three competitive U.S. House seats. The second story will examine positions of the Democratic candidates. People are also reading…. Republican congressional candidate Mark Robertson says...
All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly

Certainly, Ryan Zinke and John Lamb want your vote. They’ve registered with the Montana Secretary of State, Republican Zinke is raising a boatload of money and clawed his way through the primary, and Libertarian Lamb is making his case to voters. Democrat Monica Tranel wants your vote too, of course — and in public forums, […] The post All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly appeared first on Daily Montanan.
