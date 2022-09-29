Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southwestern Florida last week, leaving the area in dire need of support and resources. One of the resources needed is blood products, and the Community Blood Center stepping in to help. Then, Darrell Brooks’ trial is set to start today. He’s accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. Finally, Feed Our Rural Kids, or FORK, recently announced plans to expand its reach.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO