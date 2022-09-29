Submitted by Community Health Plan of Washington. Nearly 14% of Pierce County residents are 65 or older and qualify for Medicare (government-provided health care insurance). As this year’s Medicare Annual Enrollment period runs October 15 to December 7, those who qualify for this federal health insurance program have the opportunity to sign up or change plans. This year’s enrollment is especially critical because those over the age of 65 have experienced more health care hardships like social isolation, depression and anxiety, than other groups due to the pandemic. However, Medicare can be difficult to navigate.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO