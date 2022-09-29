Read full article on original website
Polygon
The Deer King director brought every lesson from Princess Mononoke to his epic fantasy
Masashi Ando learned from the master, and he’s not afraid to admit it. A quarter of a century ago, Hayao Miyazaki — the most influential figure in global animation since Walt Disney — broke a remarkable three-film streak of complex-but-kid-friendly fare with Princess Mononoke, an epic blending period fantasy and sociocultural criticism with a tender, multifaceted relationship at its core. Ando was Miyazaki’s chief animation director, and responsible in part for its memorable character design. And its fingerprints are all over his directorial debut, The Deer King, which is now out on digital platforms and coming to Blu-ray on Oct. 18.
Polygon
First look at Super Mario Bros. movie coming in new Nintendo Direct
Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Oct. 6, a digital event that will introduce the world premiere trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. To whet the appetites of Mario fans, Nintendo and Illumination offered a glimpse of Mario’s new animated adventure in the form of a new teaser poster — one that offers a fairly detailed look at the film’s visual style.
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
What Time Will the Stephen King Movie ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Be on Netflix?
You can’t have a spooky season without a Stephen King movie, and, thankfully, Netflix is providing subscribers with a new one: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is coming to Netflix on Wednesday. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, The Highwaymen), this adaptation of King’s 2020 novella tells the story of a young boy named Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) who takes a job reading out loud to an elderly billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (played by Donald Sutherland). Craig spends a significant portion of his childhood reading out loud to Mr. Harrigan, and comes to consider him a close friend....
Polygon
The new Black Panther trailer has basically revealed who the new Black Panther is
The first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed what many fans had suspected — someone else would take up the mantle of the Black Panther after T’Challa’s (and star Chadwick Boseman’s) death. And with Monday’s full trailer, Marvel has finally hinted at who might take...
Polygon
The Halloween Countdown: 31 days of horror to watch
Sure, here at Polygon we cover horror year-round. We have our rolling lists of the best horror movies you can watch at home and the best horror movies on Netflix that are updated every month of the year. But even for year-round horror fans, Halloween is a special time of...
Polygon
The first Dead Space remake trailer is here, and it’s as gross as you’d hope
The Dead Space remake is only a few months away, and the first official gameplay trailer is finally here. The trailer dropped on Tuesday morning and showcases Isaac Clarke — the protagonist from all three of the Dead Space games — running through the halls of the USG Ishimura, a planet cracker starship. The gameplay shows Isaac dismembering and mutilating a variety of zombie creatures, called Necromorphs, with his classic weapon: the plasma cutter.
Polygon
Dream, the massively popular Minecraft YouTuber, finally reveals his face
Dream, the popular Minecraft YouTuber known for using an avatar of a white mask with a simple smiley face on it, finally revealed his face during a stream Sunday night. The single clip alone has been viewed over 16 million times on his channel alone since it was uploaded last night.
Polygon
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War won’t stream on Crunchyroll, thanks to Disney
Bleach’s real final season is almost here with the upcoming anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, and we finally know where it can be streamed. The new season will stream on Hulu when Thousand-Year Blood War begins on Oct. 11. The series was previously streamable on Crunchyroll,...
Polygon
House of the Dragon changed Laenor’s fate
House of the Dragon’s game of succession is finally playing out in earnest, and as one might expect, heads are going to roll — at least metaphorically (though it being a Game of Thrones joint, probably also literally). In episode 7, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) make a strong play to, uh, ally themselves, and it comes at the cost of Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan).
Polygon
Daemon is too complicated to just be House of the Dragon’s ‘villain’
At first glance, Daemon Targaryen seems positioned as one of the heroes of House of the Dragon, though that impression doesn’t last for long. He is played by Matt Smith, arguably the most well-known actor in the initial cast, and he’s slotted into the role of “character who snarkily deconstructs the things in which everyone around him is invested,” making him the closest thing the series has to a character like Game of Thrones’ fan favorite Tyrion Lannister. Subsequent events have since made it clear that the Rogue Prince is more rogue than prince, with Daemon repeatedly exiled by his brother, pushing boundaries with his niece, and generally running afoul of everyone else.
Polygon
Every movie and show coming to Netflix in October
Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse. Wendell & Wild, the long awaited stop motion horror comedy film from...
Polygon
Gundam Evolution welcomes Gundam and Overwatch fans with big metal arms
I’m torn about whether I should recommend Gundam Evolution to people. My feelings can pretty much be summed up with a vintage Futurama Fry meme: Not sure if Gundam Evolution is a good game, or if I just like Gundam too much to see its flaws. What’s making my...
Polygon
Wolverine in Deadpool 3 sounds like an apology for the worst X-Men movie
On an evening that might have otherwise been dominated by some faintly alarming MCU developments, patient Ryan Reynolds fans received a delightful surprise: The star will be returning for the long-awaited Deadpool threequel, slated for release in 2024. But that was only half the bombshell dropped in Reynolds’ video tweet on Tuesday evening. Joining the titular Marvel antihero will be an even less expected, though perhaps even more highly anticipated, co-star: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Polygon
House of the Dragon has no bright future in store for its kids
“Driftmark,” this week’s episode of House of the Dragon, featured perhaps the most intense battle on the show so far: a five-way brawl between children. What initially looks like a reprise of a training-ground scuffle in the previous episode suddenly takes a sinister turn as it keeps going further, until a horrible little boy loses an eye after a sweet little boy defends his brother with a knife. And because of this, the entire royal court is trapped in an R-rated speedrun of the NBC series The Slap as they spend the majority of the episode in the same room, trying to figure out what is to be done about it.
Polygon
House of the Dragon episode 7 masks its true violence behind royal rituals
Laena Velaryon, her brother Laenor, and a man whose name we never learn. While House of the Dragon’s seventh episode does a great deal to show Westeros sliding uncontrollably toward what will surely prove a calamitously bloody war, its own body count is comparatively modest by the series’ standards.
