A sluggish offense once again cost the Randolph Rockets football team as they fell 29-8 to the Fillmore Central Falcons Friday night during their first Tackle Cancer Night. The Rockets scored first to take an 8-0 lead near the end of the first quarter but then Fillmore Central scored 29 unanswered points over the final 37 minutes of the game.

RANDOLPH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO