Cannon Falls girls soccer notches first win of the season
The Cannon Falls Bomber girls soccer team won its first match of the season Saturday with a 1-0 victory over the Faribault Falcons. The Bombers’ goal came on a corner kick by senior Cora Park that was deflected in by the Falcons during the chaos in front of the net.
Randolph football falls to Fillmore Central on Tackle Cancer Night
A sluggish offense once again cost the Randolph Rockets football team as they fell 29-8 to the Fillmore Central Falcons Friday night during their first Tackle Cancer Night. The Rockets scored first to take an 8-0 lead near the end of the first quarter but then Fillmore Central scored 29 unanswered points over the final 37 minutes of the game.
Randolph clay target shooting team starts season
The Randolph clay target shooting team began its 2022 season on September 13 with 43 athletes competing. The Rockets will compete for six weeks. The first week of the season is a reserve week and Randolph’s top shooters were Carter Kunz (49/50 with a perfect 25/25 second round), William May (45/50 with a perfect 25/25 second round), Milar Krech (44/50), Cooper Maras (44/50) and Jon Roehl (44/50).
Judith H. Kimmes (Siebenaler)
Judy Kimmes, age 76, of Hampton, passed away peacefully from cancer at home on October 1, 2022. Judy was born in Hampton, MN on March 7, 1946, to Paul and Lucille (Endres) Siebenaler. She married Eugene Kimmes on April 11, 1964. Judy was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church community. One of her greatest passions was serving on the Board of Directors for Dakota Electric Association. She was a Master Gardener, 4-H volunteer, and Hampton Township Board member.
