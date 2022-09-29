Read full article on original website
New ordinance would create rules for Safe Outdoor Spaces
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If this new ordinance is passed, safe outdoor spaces would require permits, rules on what would get a camper kicked out, and a list of all campers past and present. “What we needed to do is we needed to make sure that we have an ordinance in place, a permitting ordinance to make […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Starbucks worker speaks out after location unionizes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starbucks calls their employees “partners,” but workers like Jacob Sherwood don’t feel as if they’re treated as partners. “I think its really needed in this company to actually have the people who make all the profits actually have a voice in how the company operates, especially with policies and corporate policies that affect the workers,” said Sherwood, a Starbucks Barista.
Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they’ve had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. “That’s not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
Balloons take to the sky on day 4 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the fourth day of the Balloon Fiesta. The green flag is up and balloons are set to launch. Balloon Fiesta officials say competition flying will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, widespread showers and storms are expected across the state, mainly along the west of the central mountain chain. Heavy rainfall […]
Albuquerque gun shops see more first-time gun buyers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More and more people are buying guns, many for the very first time.”It’s a big increase. We’re seeing about 50-60% of the people coming in are new faces,” Arnold Gallegos, the owner of ABQ Guns, said. The shop, near Coors and Montano, said they had never seen anything like it. Gallegos says he’s […]
Albuquerque city councilors approve increase in public art funding
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have signed off on putting more money toward public art. Previously 1% of the money spent on capital improvement projects had to go toward public art. The ordinance passed Monday night moves that requirement up to 1.5%. The ordinance also adds digital media and temporary art installations to the […]
Balloon pilots from around the world descend on 50th Balloon Fiesta
Normally there are around 15 different nations represented at Balloon Fiesta. However, this year there will be balloons from 22 countries and more than 80 international pilots.
KRQE Newsfeed: Updated ordinance, New gun owners, Scattered rain, Safe outdoor spaces, Saved hawk
Tuesday’s Top Stories Balloon Fiesta’s 50th is here, so what’s new and what’s next? NMSP investigating fatal OIS in Bernalillo Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control Javonté Johnson is impressing at UNM Basketball practice City of Albuquerque to host a ‘junk jog’ later this month Albuquerque councilor challenges districting requirements New Mexico […]
Albuquerque to install security cameras to monitor new speed cameras
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is installing security cameras in an effort to protects its new speed cameras. After some of the city’s speed cameras have been vandalized and even stolen, the Albuquerque Police Department says the plan is to install surveillance cameras to keep tabs on select speed cameras around the city. The […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
PHOTOS: Cloudy Mass Ascension on Day 2 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the morning of the second day of the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta the yellow flag was raised. Then the 50th Albuquerque International Fiesta Balloon started to fill with air and the flag switched to green. The balloons then began to fill the Albuquerque sky.
PNM: Power restored for more than 3,000 in Albuquerque
A power outage has been reported in Albuquerque.
Balloon Fiesta Pilot Briefing – Day 3
Visit this story for daily details for Balloon Fiesta 2022!
Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing rent control during Monday night’s meeting. This is after dozens of Albuquerque residents have gone in front of the council, week after week, demanding change. The People’s Housing Project, a grassroots organization, said rent control legislation is necessary to prevent more people from becoming homeless. They […]
Data: Albuquerque seeing more double homicides in 2022 than last year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is on track to break last year’s homicide record, according to the Albuquerque Police Department’s data. This year, APD officially recorded their 100th homicide victim on September 25. In a recent news conference, APD Police Chief Harold Medina stated he expects even more before the year is over. In 2021, by the […]
Traffic backups at Balloon Fiesta cause hour long wait to get in the gate
Many call the lengthy backups as ‘pure chaos.'
Man who admitted to Pajarito Mesa murder sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who admitted to killing a man on the Pajarito Mesa back in 2018 will spend the next 12 years behind bars. Jonathan Herrera helped beat 30-year-old Ivan Bocanegra to death, then ran over his body and tried to burn the evidence, including Bocanegra’s body. The victim’s father spoke before sentencing, asking […]
KRQE News 13
What’s new at this year’s Balloon Fiesta?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta tries to add new attractions. Here’s what’s new for this year’s 50th anniversary. “Everyone wants to get a little bit higher than everybody else at Balloon Fiesta to see a little bit more,” said Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (AIBF) Executive Director Paul Smith.
Teen arrested after bringing gun to Santa Fe High School
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Santa Fe football game and threatened a student. According to a criminal complaint, Lorenzo Garcia was part of a group that harassed a student at Santa Fe High School last Friday, calling him a snitch. The student told officers […]
