Will Denzel Burke, Lathan Ransom and Ohio State’s other injured defensive backs play vs. Rutgers?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
A finally healthy Julian Fleming is showing why he’s so valuable to Ohio State football’s offense
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It took a while for Julian Fleming to finally get on the field as an Ohio State football player, but he immediately started making an impact once he did. Injuries have constantly gotten in the way of a player who was once the top wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class. They’ve at times stunted his development and limited his contributions to times when the person in front of him wasn’t available.
Michigan State’s newest transfer portal pickup for Ohio State football fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football braced for Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III a year ago when the Wake Forest transfer emerged as one of the nation’s best running backs. That threat ended shortly after Haskell Garrett dropped Walker for a loss on his first carry and...
Ohio State football recruiting reset: Can the Buckeyes beat out Alabama for one 5-star while flipping another?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Alabama will face Texas A&M on Saturday in a primetime matchup on CBS, but the most interesting part of that game to Ohio State football fans will be what’s happening in the stands. The Crimson Tide is expected to host five-star Keon Keeley on an official...
C.J. Stroud’s rare reckless moment, and why Ohio State football will keep taking that shot: Nathan Baird’s observations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 49-10 victory over Rutgers on homecoming at Ohio Stadium. 1. C.J. Stroud says he’s fine winning with the ground game, and for the most part, I believe him. Yet even Stroud is prone to the occasional instance of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson does not start vs. Rutgers after pregame downgrade in status
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football, already down two starting receivers, is also without its starting running back today against Rutgers. TreVeyon Henderson was a late addition to the status report as a game-time decision following pregame warmups. It was not immediately clear what happened during warmups to downgrade Henderson’s status.
Ohio State football vs. Rutgers: Live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football can improve to 9-0 all-time against Big Ten Conference foe Rutgers today in the Buckeyes’ homecoming game at Ohio Stadium. This is the final game of a five-game season-opening home stand for the Buckeyes. They are again playing without Jaxon Smith-Njigba and trying to get their secondary healthy for the second half of the season.
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t play vs. Rutgers, but went through pregame warmup
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is unavailable today against Rutgers, but strictly speaking, he was not inactive. Smith-Njigba went through a pregame warmup routine by himself while the rest of the Buckeyes were filing through Skull Session and the stadium walk. Smith-Njigba is sitting for the second straight week as he attempts to come back from a hamstring injury that has afflicted him since the season opener against Notre Dame.
Ryan Day Has Honest Admission On Ohio State's Fake Punt In Fourth Quarter
Ohio State took Rutgers to the woodshed on Saturday. However, a controversial moment occurred in the fourth quarter. Up 49-10 early in the final frame, Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco took off on a fake punt and picked up a first down. Mirco was hit by a Rutgers player late out...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka a late addition to status report as game-time decision
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will already play Rutgers without one starting receiver, and might be without another. In a late addition to the pregame status report, sophomore Emeka Egbuka was listed as a game-time decision to play. However, the receiver was the first OSU player back on punt return — an attempt he muffed, setting up Rutgers’ early touchdown and 7-0 lead. Egbuka was also back in the lineup at receiver.
Look: Ohio State Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss Today
Ohio State's already banged up defensive backfield took another tough injury blow on Saturday. With Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and Cameron Martinez all already out vs. Rutgers, now it appears the Buckeyes are down Tanner McCalister who was helped off the field only to return to the sideline without his helmet.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Greg Schiano receive unsportsmanlike penalties following screaming match in Rutgers-OSU game
Ryan Day and Greg Schiano’s squads are going out it hard on Saturday despite a lopsided call. The emotions spilled over in the fourth quarter, including both head coaches getting into a battle of words. Following a long run on a fake punt, Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank delivered...
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
Week 5 of the college football season was filled with excitement, highlighted by Michigan’s win over Iowa. Here are the top plays! ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio.
whbc.com
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Ohio
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
18-year-old woman dies after crashing into horse-drawn buggy in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died after crashing into a horse-drawn buggy in Knox County this week. Emma West was driving eastbound on Green Valley Road in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze around 8:15 a.m. on Monday when she struck the buggy headed in the same direction, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Leasure Arrested for Drugs Again in Pickaway County
Circleville – Circleville Police arrested a woman tonight who has had several run-ins with police recently. In June Circleville Police department performed a search warrant on room 312 in the Rodeway inn located at 23897 US-23 in Circleville. The search was performed according to the police due to several overdoses in the city over the last 24 hours including a 16-year-old boy, investigation led them to this hotel room.
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Bo Bo
ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week weighs in at eight pounds and is a puppy that’s full of energy. Bo Bo is a black and white Chihuahua that’s around nine months old. He loves to cuddle, does well with other dogs and cats and is a fit for any family. Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director Jenna Kinney spoke more about Bo Bo.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0