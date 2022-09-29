Read full article on original website
Live Updates & Results from the Trophy of Nations 2022
We are back with a full day of racing as riders take on five stages in the fight for the Trophy of Nations title. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Finale Ligure. Find out who won the Rider and Industry trophies here. Results:. Women. Men. U21 Women. 1st....
Jamie Edmondson Parts Ways With the RockShox Trek Race Team
Jamie Edmondson has announced on social media that after two years he will be leaving the RockShox Trek Race Team. The past two seasons with the RockShox Trek Race Team has seen Jamie secure some great results with top 30 finishes at World Cup races while also winning three U21 EWS races and taking two second-place finishes.
Video: Dark Horse Freeride Highlights 2022
The Dark Horse Invitational lasted 4 days where the ladies got to session the course and additional riding around Revelstoke, British Columbia. Check out all the action from the finals where the riders were throwing their best tricks.
Video: Official Highlights from the Trophy of Nations 2022
The Bluegrass Trophy of Nations proved a fitting conclusion to the tenth season of the Enduro World Series, bringing 28 nations together in that most iconic of race venues, Finale Ligure in Italy. This unique race saw riders work together in teams of three, not for their usual teams, but...
Video: Tyler McCaul Rides Dirt Merchant to A-Line in the Whistler Bike Park
Fake dating profiles, trash talk, and a whole lot of jumps! After a 3-year hiatus, Tyler McCaul returns to Whistler and catches up with Ian Morrison as they ride "the only lap in the park", Dirt Merchant to A-line. Film/Edit: Influx Productions.
Must Watch: Gee Atherton is Back with 'Ridgeline II: The Return'
World downhill champion Gee Atherton has always ridden at the very limit of what is possible on a bike. It’s his can-do attitude and the crazy locations that Gee sees as an irresistible personal challenge that have enabled him to push the boundaries of the sport time and time again.
Video: 3 Minutes of (Mostly) Slow-Motion Goodness from the US Open Best Whip
The Fox US Open MTB had a wide slate of events, but perhaps the most spectator friendly was the Red Bull Best Whip contest. Taking place right at the base of the DH track and the Ramshead main event venue, the new jumps by Powder Horn Trail Company drew the crowds like a wild river calls home salmon. With a hiatus of several years, energy was high as everyone seemed more than ready to encourage the riders and celebrate some stylish air.
