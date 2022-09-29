The Fox US Open MTB had a wide slate of events, but perhaps the most spectator friendly was the Red Bull Best Whip contest. Taking place right at the base of the DH track and the Ramshead main event venue, the new jumps by Powder Horn Trail Company drew the crowds like a wild river calls home salmon. With a hiatus of several years, energy was high as everyone seemed more than ready to encourage the riders and celebrate some stylish air.

