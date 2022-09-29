Read full article on original website
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Judith H. Kimmes (Siebenaler)
Judy Kimmes, age 76, of Hampton, passed away peacefully from cancer at home on October 1, 2022. Judy was born in Hampton, MN on March 7, 1946, to Paul and Lucille (Endres) Siebenaler. She married Eugene Kimmes on April 11, 1964. Judy was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church community. One of her greatest passions was serving on the Board of Directors for Dakota Electric Association. She was a Master Gardener, 4-H volunteer, and Hampton Township Board member.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Randolph clay target shooting team starts season
The Randolph clay target shooting team began its 2022 season on September 13 with 43 athletes competing. The Rockets will compete for six weeks. The first week of the season is a reserve week and Randolph’s top shooters were Carter Kunz (49/50 with a perfect 25/25 second round), William May (45/50 with a perfect 25/25 second round), Milar Krech (44/50), Cooper Maras (44/50) and Jon Roehl (44/50).
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls girls soccer notches first win of the season
The Cannon Falls Bomber girls soccer team won its first match of the season Saturday with a 1-0 victory over the Faribault Falcons. The Bombers’ goal came on a corner kick by senior Cora Park that was deflected in by the Falcons during the chaos in front of the net.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls football upset by Lourdes on the road
The Cannon Falls Bombers football team went into Friday night’s game at Rochester Lourdes undefeated and the top-ranked team in Class 3A. However, the Bombers were upset by the Eagles 24-22 as Lourdes made a game-winning, 13-yard field goal with just 2 seconds left. "This was a great football...
Comments / 0