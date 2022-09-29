Judy Kimmes, age 76, of Hampton, passed away peacefully from cancer at home on October 1, 2022. Judy was born in Hampton, MN on March 7, 1946, to Paul and Lucille (Endres) Siebenaler. She married Eugene Kimmes on April 11, 1964. Judy was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church community. One of her greatest passions was serving on the Board of Directors for Dakota Electric Association. She was a Master Gardener, 4-H volunteer, and Hampton Township Board member.

HAMPTON, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO