Police ID victim, make arrest in fatal Kansas hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident have made an arrest and identified the victim as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, according to according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision...
Kansas man charged with attempted murder for violent attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in a violent knife attack made his first court appearance in the case Monday. Julian Gonzalez, 38, Newton, was charged with attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Police ask for help to locate vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident. Shortly after 01:10 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. On arrival, officers found Sedgwick County EMS...
Sheriff: Kansas felon dies in custody at county jail
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. Late Friday after, deputies booked 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen into the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges stemming from a local warrant, according to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. When jail staff came around to...
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
