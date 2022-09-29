ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

A&M's Jimbo Fisher updates the injury status of QB Max Johnson

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson left last Saturday's game against Mississippi State with an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter of the team's 42-24 loss to the Bulldogs. Johnson tried to play through it, went into the Aggies' injury tent, came out and threw some, but ultimately stayed on the sidelines while backup Haynes King came to finish out the contest. King went 6 of 13 for 49 yards but threw two interceptions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Attention On Alabama Vs. Texas A&M

As usual in football season, most of the attention in this state will be on the Alabama and Auburn football games Saturday. This week Auburn is at Georgia, a renewal of what is the oldest and most-played college football rivalry in the South. The Tigers and Bulldogs have met 126 times (Georgia with a 62-56-8 record).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MSU releases tough baseball slate for 2023

After the SEC pulled its original baseball schedule release a few weeks ago, the conference announced its reconfigured schedule on Tuesday. Nothing changed for MSU as far as its opponents go, but the Bulldogs rolled out the full schedule with the non-conference games included. The season will begin with a...
STARKVILLE, MS
