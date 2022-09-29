ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson were ‘secretly engaged’ before his love child scandal & new report uncovers ‘proof’

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bhHQ_0iFO9aLi00

KHLOE Kardashian has opened up about her prior engagement to Tristan Thompson - and he proposed more than once, according to a new report.

The Hulu star revealed her former plans to marry the NBA star during the latest episode of The Kardashians, which dropped on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QE2b5_0iFO9aLi00
Tristan Thompson proposed to Khloe Kardashian more than once, according to a new report Credit: realtristan13/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2kbW_0iFO9aLi00
Khloe opened up about their prior engagement on the latest episode of The Kardashians Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xp1Bf_0iFO9aLi00
She's also shown off the ring in the past on numerous occasions, although she kept it a secret from her friends and family for awhile Credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian

In one shocking scene, Khloe, 38, told her sister Kim, 41, that her baby daddy, Tristan, 31, had once proposed, but she turned down the engagement.

She also didn't share the news with her family, though Kim revealed that Tristan had told her about his plans.

Kim claimed the athlete would pop the question on Valentine's Day 2021, though he later admitted it happened in December when Kim followed up about it.

However, in a new report from BuzzFeed, Khloe may not have told the whole story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDdS9_0iFO9aLi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6gKc_0iFO9aLi00

After the episode aired, the outlet reported that Tristan proposed to Khloe in December 2019, a year after Kim suggested the proposal occurred.

Sources with insider information explained to the publication that Tristan did get down on one knee in December 2019, but Khloe did not accept his proposal.

He then popped the question again in February 2021, and Khloe accepted.

The second proposal reportedly happened one month before Tristan impregnated his mistress, Maralee Nichols, 31, in March 2021.

This was just before Khloe threw the basketball star a lavish 30th birthday bash and gushed about how he changed in an Instagram post.

MASSIVE RING

Khloe hinted at the engagement in April while showing off her colorfully manicured fingernails on Instagram.

But fans' eyes focused more on the massive diamond sparkler on her ring finger than on her nail polish.

She had captioned the post with a slew of multi-colored heart emojis but failed to address the jewelry in the post.

Fans grew more suspicious about an engagement when Tristan dropped a flirty message in the comments of many emojis, including a couple of diamond emojis.

Khloe also sported the diamond stunner in other Instagram shots while promoting her Good American brand.

CHEATING SCANDAL

While all seemed good between the pair - who are parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True, and a newborn baby boy - their plans were abruptly halted in December 2021.

That is when Khloe discovered that Tristan cheated on her with Maralee, which ended their engagement, according to the insider.

The Revenge Body star also learned that Tristan was expecting a child with the fitness trainer, a son, Theo, who was born days later.

During last week's season premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe detailed the heartbreaking aftermath of her ex's paternity scandal.

Khloe confirmed that she was unaware of her ex's infidelity and was informed when documents were leaked to the press.

SECOND CHILD

By that point, she had already decided to have another baby via a surrogate with Tristan, revealing that they had done an embryo transfer days earlier.

"I mean it’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience, I think. It's been so hard. I don't want to celebrate anything," Khloe sobbed to the camera.

Khloe also claimed that Tristan knew about his love child in July 2021 but pushed the TV star to have another baby anyway.

“I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December," she confessed.

“It’s just so close. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic, but not that f***ing deranged.”

Khloe appeared to put aside her hurt feelings over Tristan's unfaithful ways when their baby boy was born.

Cameras captured the moment in the delivery room when the surrogate gave birth in August.

"I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," Khloe gushed over the little one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lsen3_0iFO9aLi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBSvA_0iFO9aLi00

Khloe and Tristan have yet to reveal their baby's name or photos publicly.

As for Maralee and her now almost 10-month-old son with Tristan, she claims that the former Sacramento Kings player has not met the infant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKzoG_0iFO9aLi00
A new report claims that Tristan popped the question in December 2019, and again in February 2021 before Khloe accepted Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GorvB_0iFO9aLi00
Tristan impregnated his mistress, Maralee Nichols, one month later which ultimately ended his and Khloe's engagement Credit: Instagram/Maralee Nichols

Comments / 4

AP_000141.266ec75323ae4abfba4a7109bcba420c.0347
4d ago

That dam man don’t care bout u or your feelings if he did he would stop cheating on u n stop having other kids by other females…he’s young he’s famous females throw theyself at him..let that man enjoy his life…get u a life

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy