DeKalb high school football games rescheduled ahead of Ian

The DeKalb County School District moved high school football games to Thursday in preparation for severe weather from Ian.

All other athletic competitions for the weekend have been cancelled, the district shared on social media.

The Georgia coast began feeling the storm’s effects on Thursday. Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane. Its track has shifted further east, which is expected to lessen the impact on metro Atlanta.

The district said in a news release that it is monitoring the storm, but did not mention plans to cancel classes.

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is closely monitoring the pattern of Hurricane Ian,” the statement said in a statement Wednesday evening. “The Inclement Weather Team will continue to monitor current weather models to determine if schedules will need to be modified.”

Visit the district’s website for the new football game schedule .

The district also rescheduled a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will now take place Oct. 8 at Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville.

Because of the storm, Atlanta Public Schools also cancelled athletic events, after-school activities and field trips on Friday and Saturday. The Clayton County School District will pivot to virtual learning on Friday in anticipation of high wind speeds affecting school buses.

