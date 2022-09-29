ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb high school football games rescheduled ahead of Ian

By Cassidy Alexander - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5ZCP_0iFO9YX800

The DeKalb County School District moved high school football games to Thursday in preparation for severe weather from Ian.

All other athletic competitions for the weekend have been cancelled, the district shared on social media.

The Georgia coast began feeling the storm’s effects on Thursday. Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane. Its track has shifted further east, which is expected to lessen the impact on metro Atlanta.

Hurricane Ian effects felt in coastal Georgia

The district said in a news release that it is monitoring the storm, but did not mention plans to cancel classes.

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is closely monitoring the pattern of Hurricane Ian,” the statement said in a statement Wednesday evening. “The Inclement Weather Team will continue to monitor current weather models to determine if schedules will need to be modified.”

Visit the district’s website for the new football game schedule .

More than 100 high school football games moved up because of hurricane

The district also rescheduled a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will now take place Oct. 8 at Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville.

Because of the storm, Atlanta Public Schools also cancelled athletic events, after-school activities and field trips on Friday and Saturday. The Clayton County School District will pivot to virtual learning on Friday in anticipation of high wind speeds affecting school buses.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantafi.com

Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta

Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Education
City
Doraville, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Dekalb County, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Dekalb County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Metro Atlanta#Inclement Weather#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sequoyah Middle School#Atlanta Public Schools
Atlanta Magazine

In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta

Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy