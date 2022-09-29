ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Albon to return at Singapore: ‘I feel ready’

 4 days ago

Formula 1 driver Alex Albon said he is fully recovered from his health scare and feeling “fit” to race in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Albon, 26, is making his return after suffering respiratory failure following an appendectomy earlier this month. The Williams Racing driver spent time in intensive care on a ventilator at a hospital in Monza, Italy.

“I feel ready. I feel as fit as I can be — no pain,” Albon told reporters.

“I am not underestimating how big a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving,” Albon added.

Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries replaced Albon at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza and remains on call for Singapore.

