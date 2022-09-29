ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 2

Related
WBUR

Inside the rift within the Massachusetts Republican party

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Members of the state GOP committee are pleading to the national party for help over disagreements with their own leader, Jim Lyons. Reporter Anthony Brooks tells us about the latest statewide Republican struggle and what it means for all of us.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

What to Know About the Massachusetts Millionaires’ Tax Ballot

On June 22, 2022, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts in Anderson v. Attorney General (Anderson II) removed the last remaining legal hurdle to a November 2022 ballot question related to the so-called millionaires’ tax. The ballot question will ask voters whether to approve an amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution that would impose a 4% surtax on individual taxable incomes over $1 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitinsville, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
WBEC AM

Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH

Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Maura Healey
MassLive.com

Mass. tax refund to do little to help lower income residents: ‘It’s expensive to be poor’

Despite nearly $3 billion in excess revenues flowing back to taxpayers next month, Bay Staters are already hankering for more financial relief from Beacon Hill lawmakers. MassLive readers, responding to a recent survey about the pending tax rebates triggered by a state law known as Chapter 62F, signaled more tax breaks are needed to withstand rising inflation and hefty utility bills this winter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Courthouse News Service

Rhode Island liquor law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island federal judge found in favor of the state’s alcohol coalition, which was sued by customers of a wine subscription service over laws requiring alcoholic beverages in the state to be sold only by licensed retailers who get the drinks from licensed wholesalers. This scheme reflects a valid state interest in public health.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackstone Valley#Economy#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#Republican
WNAW 94.7

These Towns Prohibit Hunting In Massachusetts

Hard to believe it's the month of October already. Only this month, November, and December and then boom! 2022 is history! Where has time gone? Well since the weather is getting cooler, that can only mean one thing. Hunting season. While I'm not a hunter personally, I do have a few buddies that take advantage of this sport every year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy