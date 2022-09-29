Police calls
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.
2900 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
1500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
1500 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Police responded to a theft in progress Wednesday.
400 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — A dog bite with the animal at large was reported Wednesday evening.
100 block of West 5th Street, Lima — A car theft was reported Wednesday evening.
200 block of Calumet Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported early Thursday morning.
700 block of South Main Street, Lima — Police responded to destruction of property in progress early Thursday morning.
Brower Road at North West Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Thursday morning.
South Metcalf Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday morning.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
