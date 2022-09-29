Read full article on original website
American could have flown more planes into JFK airport but a 'manual' error caused the airline to lose track of its airport slots
American executive Vasu Raja said the carrier "lost track" of the number of slots, which could have given the carrier a competitive advantage today.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
Peloton and Hilton Team Up for “Industry-First” Hotel Partnership
If you’re still wondering whether or not a Peloton bike is worth buying, there’s good news for you on the horizon, as you’ll soon be able to try them anytime you stay at one of the thousands of Hilton hotels. On Tuesday, Peloton announced a partnership with...
Tudor Watches: The History, the Watches and More
By the time it exited the U.S. market in 1996, Tudor had been producing reliable, relatively affordable tool watches for 50 years. However, the company’s wares were sold alongside those of its sister company, Rolex, and the price difference between the two may well have created confusion for the North American buyer.
