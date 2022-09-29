ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, OH

wnewsj.com

27th Annual Clinton County Community Thanksgiving dinner planned

WILMINGTON — This marks the 27th year for the Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and this year it will be held at Generations Pizzeria at 100 Lowe’s Drive on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 24. Last year, over 1,500 dinners were prepared and delivered to Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR announces 2 writing contests

George Clinton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced two essay contests:. • The annual American History Essay Contest for students in grades 5-8; • The Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest for students in grades 9-12. Both are open to any...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington FFA pitches in at CC Foundation’s e-recycling event

WILMINGTON — Wilmington FFA members volunteered their time to help at the Clinton County Foundation’s electronics recycling event Saturday at the Engineer’s Office facility on Fife Avenue. FFA members worked for four hours to help people from all over the community recycle their old TVs, computers, printers,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Ohio statehouse candidate in town

Dr. Jim Duffee, right, Democratic candidate for Ohio House District 71, which includes all of Clinton County, was in Wilmington on Friday to meet local voters. Duffee, a Clark County pediatrician and founder of Springfield’s Rocking Horse Community Health Center, is shown with Ann Reno, immediate past chair of the Clinton County Democratic Central Committee. More information about the candidate is at www.drjimduffee.com. October 11 is the voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election. In-person early voting starts on October 12.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

WILMINGTON CODE ENFORCEMENT

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Bail out and bale-in to farm’s contest

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is making local history “groovy” again this fall as the center entered the first-ever Schappacher Farms hay bale decorating contest, along with six other community organizations, and is competing to win $200 for the most popular hay bale. The History...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Keep going as trails move forward

Members of the Clinton County Trails Coalition recently gathered at the trailhead on the Nelson Road side of the Luther Warren Peace Path, signifying “the end of an end.”. The grand opening of The Elizabeth J. Looney Memorial Trail on September 24 extended the trail system another 3.5 miles from Nelson to Ogden Road, continuing the mission of the coalition to “build trails in Clinton County connected to the network of trails in Southwestern Ohio for the health and recreation of everyone.”
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

SSCC Theatre sets ‘Steel Magnolias’

SSCC Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias,” playing November 4-6 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m. Set in Truvy’s (played by Jessica...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

Seabaugh fifth at Cross the Creek Invitational

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh finished fifth Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational. Seabaugh ran 21:05.11 to earn the top five finish in the girls race. The time was a personal best for Seabaugh. Dylan Arnold led the East Clinton boys to a 10th place...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Community band receives grant funds

WILMINGTON — The local community band received more than expected when they asked for grant money. Nancy Roszell, a Wilmington Community Band board member and one of their flute players, told the News Journal they received $15,789 from the Rodger and Kate Graef Family Foundation. “When we moved from...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Heys 5th, WC men 8th at Pre-Nationals meet in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — With three top 25 finishes, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team finished eighth Saturday at the Pre-Nationals Meet hosted by Olivet College. Simon Heys, an All-America runner last season, was fifth overall, crossing the finish line of the eight-kilometer course in 24:35.8. Noah Tobin...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Halloran advances to district golf tournament next week

Wilmington’s Tommy Halloran will continue his golf season next week in the Div. I Southwest District golf tournament. The WHS boys and girls golf teams were in action Monday in Division I sectional tournaments — the boys at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace and the girls at the Hamilton Elks.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42

WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Holliday, Wheeler reach quarters before season ends

CENTERVILLE — The Wilmington High School tennis season ended Monday in the Division II Sectional at Centerville High School. Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday made a run in the doubles bracket, winning a pair of matches before falling to the No. 3 seed from Oakwood. “The highlight of the...
WILMINGTON, OH

