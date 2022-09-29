Read full article on original website
How to Use Lock Screen Widgets on Your Samsung Phone
Widgets are small interactive app shortcuts that display some data and allow you to perform actions without actually opening the app. The weather widget, for example, shows data for the current temperature or next week's forecast, and you can tap it to open the app. Widgets for the clock, email, lists, and others are great for glancing at info without needing to use an app.
Save Big on Windows and Office Lifetime License
For many of us, Windows and Office licenses are more expensive than we can justify paying. That doesn't mean that you have to go without such a license because that can translate into security risks for you or limited usability of the tools you need. That's where Scdkey comes in,...
How to Turn Off Your MacBook's Screen: 3 Methods
While closing your MacBook's lid or shutting it down might be a more straightforward way to put it to sleep or end your session, there are ways you can idly extend your productivity by leaving your laptop running in the background with the display off. Here, we'll teach you how...
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
How to Remove Activation Lock on iPhone Without Previous Owner
The iPhone 14 was just released, which means that the second-hand market is brimming with older iPhone models, much as it happens after every new Apple release. Well, if you end up buying one of these iPhones and find out that it's stuck in iCloud Activation Lock, you need to figure out a way to use the phone. Thankfully, there are ways to remove the activation lock without the previous owner's help.
The Best Smart Toilets
Smart toilets are the future of toilets. Whether you are looking for a new, more hygienic, and interactive toilet, an upgrade or you need smart functions for health reasons, look no further. Smart toilets offer luxury and provide a high-quality bathroom experience. They feature various modern functions such as self-flushing,...
The 7 Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cases
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts top-grade cameras, a 6.8-inch display, and a sleek design, among other incredible features. To continue enjoying its beauty and impressive performance for a long time, you need to buy a case. So how do you go about choosing the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra case since they come in different designs?
Ulefone Armor 15 Review: The Unbreakable Adventurer's Phone
Those looking for a durable, rugged, waterproof, long-lasting phone that’s there when you need it—this may be the device for you. Those flashy, distracting, expensive glass phones can sometimes get in the way, and require more attention and care in the long run. The durable and long-lasting Ulefone Armor 15 will just get the job done.
Prime Early Access Sale: Get Up to 72% Off on Echo Devices and Smart Bulbs
Amazon's second deal event for Prime members is coming up in a week, but we're already getting access to some spectacular deals. If you've been meaning to smarten up your home, then the Echo Dot or Echo Show paired with GE Smart LED Ligth Bulbs may be a great step.
OnePlus Smartphones Come With Discounts and Perks
Getting a new phone requires a lot of research into specs, compatibilities, and so on. One of the most important thing for most people, however, is the price. Luckily for us, OnePlus is running a massive deal this October and you can get some of their best phones for a lower price or some other extra perks.
6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android
Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Fire TV Omni Smart TVs
Getting a new Smart TV is not only something that requires plenty of research, but also a hefty budget. Thankfully, now that the Prime Early Access Sale is on its way on Amazon, we already have a bunch of awesome deals that we can take advantage of. Much like the...
How to Connect Your Joy-Cons to Steam
If you've been keen to use your Joy-Cons to play games on Steam, you are in luck! Five long years after the Nintendo Switch's release, Steam has finally revealed that it is now compatible with Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. So if you've got a Steam game with multiplayer written all over...
What to Do If Your Keyboard Won't Unlock on Windows
In situations where you do not intend to use the keyboard keys and are afraid of pressing them accidentally, or if there are children around, locking the keyboard is helpful. You can use certain key combinations or third-party tools for this, and then you can unlock the keyboard again when you are ready to use it. But what if it doesn't unlock?
Running Out of Space? How to Clone Your Linux System Drive to a Larger SSD With CloneZilla
Any computer can run out of space. The answer is to add more storage – but what if there is nowhere to add a physical drive? You could try an external disk drive, but these can be temperamental. They’re also not ideal for laptops. For many, the solution...
6 Ways to Fix a Windows Device That’s Stuck in Hibernate or Sleep Mode
You’re using your Windows device and then decide to take a break. So, you put the device into the “sleep” or “hibernate” mode. But now, the device is suddenly stuck, and your screen is blank! No matter which button you press, nothing happens. And even when you click your mouse, the screen won’t turn on.
What Is Harly Malware on the Google Play Store?
It's a common misconception that if you exclusively use Google's Play store to install apps onto your Android phone, the company will keep you safe from criminals and scammers who are desperate to steal your money. The reality is that, while it's possible for Google to check the behavior of all Play Store apps, it doesn't. Millions of devices could be affected by malware.
The Best Bitcoin Accelerators to Speed Up Your Transactions
Bitcoin is the most valuable and well-known cryptocurrency in the world. But this popularity has given way to a lot of traffic on the Bitcoin blockchain, which, in turn, has led to long transaction times. Because of this, Bitcoin transaction accelerators have become widely used. But what is a Bitcoin transaction accelerator, and which is best for you?
Share Videos Easily With This TikTok Downloader
TikTok is a short-form video-sharing platform that has become one of the most successful and fastest-growing social media platforms today. With hundreds of millions taking to TikTok, there is no shortage of videos to match any taste. While TikTok does a great job of making it simple to download and...
Can You Hide Data in an NFT?
It's easy to think of the NFT industry as a quirky and controversial extension of the art industry. Artists can make millions of dollars through NFT sales, but can NFTs be used for something more elusive? More specifically, can you use NFTs to hide data, or is this simply impossible?
